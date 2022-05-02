comscore Union Transport Minister Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Union Transport Minister Gadkari Promises Benefits To Tesla If It Opens Factory In India
News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India

automobile

On one hand the Indian govt is not ready to give up its stance in the entire matter and on the other, Tesla doesn’t want to sell its cars at almost double the price in India

Tesla Model 3

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has reiterated the government’s willingness to invite Tesla to manufacture cars in India. On Monday, the minister of road transport and highways said that if Tesla decides to make cars in India, it will also get benefits. Also Read - Donald Trump finally posts on new platform Truth Social

The Union Minister also provided assurance, during an event,  that the prices of electric vehicles will soon go below the price of ICE-powered petrol vehicles. The minister has clearly stated, on numerous occasions, that India can be the manufacturing hub for Tesla. On the other hand, it is clear that India won’t be interested in providing tax reliefs for cars that are imported. Also Read - After Twitter buyout, Elon Musk wants to make money out of tweets

The long-standing stalemate between the Indian govt and the EV maker has been going on since 2020. The company was expected to launch its first EV in India that year. Musk did not mince words while criticizing the Indian govt for not doing enough to expedite the EV revolution. Also Read - From Coca Cola to Trumpet, here’s what Elon Musk tweeted about in past week

Musk is of the opinion that the Indian govt should provide tax benefits for its EVs. The American company initially plans to import Tesla cars as Completely Build Units (CBUs) and sell them in India. To this, the Indian govt has categorically stated that it is not interested in cars that are made in China and are sold in India.

On one hand the Indian govt is not ready to give up its stance in the entire matter and on the other, Tesla doesn’t want to sell its cars at almost double the price in India due to the high custom taxes. Elon Musk has claimed that India has one of the highest import duty taxes among large nations.

While cars priced under $40,000 attract a customs duty of around 60 percent. Any vehicle that is valued above this threshold will have to pay more than double in custom duties. This price will have to be passed on to the buyer. Most luxury car brands pay these taxes to sell their car in India.

Indian states have also openly welcomed Tesla to set up a manufacturing facility. States including Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have tweeted inviting Elon Musk’s Tesla to India.

If Tesla decides to setup an assembly line in India, the company will be stand to benefit from the central government’s FAME II policy and even from various state-level policies.

With Inputs from PTI

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 2, 2022 7:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India
automobile
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India
India gets its 100th unicorn in Neobank platform 'Open'

News

India gets its 100th unicorn in Neobank platform 'Open'

WhatsApp to show Status updates in chat list in future update

Apps

WhatsApp to show Status updates in chat list in future update

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 announced: Check deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 announced: Check deals on smartphones

Tata Motors registers massive YoY growth of 300 percent in EV sales for April

automobile

Tata Motors registers massive YoY growth of 300 percent in EV sales for April

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promises benefits to Tesla if it opens factory in India

India gets its 100th unicorn in Neobank platform 'Open'

WhatsApp to show Status updates in chat list in future update

Govt agency warns Google Chrome users of High level threat: What you should do immediately

Apple and Samsung dominate tablet market for yet another quarter

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Mozilla रिसर्चर्स को कई मेंटल और प्रेयर ऐप्स में मिली बड़ी खामी, खतरे में लाखों यूजर्स का पर्सनल डेटा

Free Fire MAX में अगले 7 दिनों तक सिर्फ लॉगिन करने पर मिलेंगे 7 एक्सक्लूसिव रिवॉर्ड्स

जल्द आने वाला है Telegram Premium, मुफ्त में नहीं इस्तेमाल कर पाएंगे टेलीग्राम के सारे फीचर

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G में हुआ ब्लास्ट, फोटो में देखें कैसे जलकर राख हो गया स्मार्टफोन

धमाल मचाने आ रही Tata Nexon EV Facelift, बड़े बैटरी पैक के साथ मिलेंगे कई शानदार फीचर

Latest Videos

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Reviews

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review
INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video

Reviews

INFINIX SMART 6 launched in India First look ,Price and Features- Watch video
MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART

Hands On

MICROMAX IN 2C : UNBOXING ,SUPER-BUDGET SMARTPHONE LAUNCHED #ABINDIABANEGASMART
NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

Hands On

NOKIA G21 Smartphone First Look: Launched in India #GotYourBack

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999