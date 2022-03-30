Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

Volkswagen India has started the production of its new mid-sized sedan, Virtus. The new car will be manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune. Volkswagen Virtus has been launched under the India 2.0 project and is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with up to 95% localization levels. The same platform is used for Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun Also Read - Skoda India to hike prices by up to Rs 35,000 from March 1

Virtus competes with some of the best-selling sedans in the country. It falls in the same segment as Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Skoda Slavia also entered the same segment recently. The new Virtus is the longest car (4,561 mm) in the premium midsize segment. It has a boot space of 521 litres. Also Read - Skoda eyes 20 percent sales growth in India this year

Availability

Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen Virtus have commenced across the 151 sales touchpoints in India and can also be initiated through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website. The Virtus sedan comes in Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, and Rising Blue colours. Also Read - Skoda Auto India appoints Gurpratap Boparai as new MD

Engine Details

The new sedan is powered by the same engine as the Skoda Slavia and even the Kushaq and Taigun. The new Virtus will be available in the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Management Technology (ACT) and 1.0l TSI engine both equipped with engine idle Start/Stop and will be mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter and 7-speed DSG transmission option.

Commenting on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the start of production of the New Virtus at our Chakan facility in Pune, we have successfully completed our commitment of launching two new products under the India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform for the market under Volkswagen Brand. The development of the carline is a joint effort of our global and Indian teams who have worked dedicatedly towards retaining the global manufacturing standards of the brand while maintaining localization levels of up to 95%. The collaboration has positively resulted in the striking, exhilarating and German-engineered New Virtus that will redefine the premium midsize sedan segment in India.”

“The New Volkswagen Virtus is an unparalleled offering that brings in the newness and excitement in the premium midsize sedan segment. The overwhelming response received at the World Premiere has further driven our confidence. The New Virtus is built to perfection for aspirational Indian customers and with the start of production, we are eager to introduce the striking, exhilarating and German-engineered sedan at the earliest for the Indian market.” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.