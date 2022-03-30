comscore Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India
News

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Pre-bookings for the New Virtus have commenced across the 151 sales touchpoints in India and can also be initiated through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website

Volkswagen Virtus

The production of Virtus has commenced in India

Volkswagen India has started the production of its new mid-sized sedan, Virtus. The new car will be manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune. Volkswagen Virtus has been launched under the India 2.0 project and is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with up to 95% localization levels. The same platform is used for Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun Also Read - Skoda India to hike prices by up to Rs 35,000 from March 1

Virtus competes with some of the best-selling sedans in the country. It falls in the same segment as Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Skoda Slavia also entered the same segment recently. The new Virtus is the longest car (4,561 mm) in the premium midsize segment. It has a boot space of 521 litres. Also Read - Skoda eyes 20 percent sales growth in India this year

Availability

Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen Virtus have commenced across the 151 sales touchpoints in India and can also be initiated through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website. The Virtus sedan comes in Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, and Rising Blue colours. Also Read - Skoda Auto India appoints Gurpratap Boparai as new MD

Engine Details

The new sedan is powered by the same engine as the Skoda Slavia and even the Kushaq and Taigun. The new Virtus will be available in the 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Management Technology (ACT) and 1.0l TSI engine both equipped with engine idle Start/Stop and will be mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter and 7-speed DSG transmission option.

Commenting on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the start of production of the New Virtus at our Chakan facility in Pune, we have successfully completed our commitment of launching two new products under the India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform for the market under Volkswagen Brand. The development of the carline is a joint effort of our global and Indian teams who have worked dedicatedly towards retaining the global manufacturing standards of the brand while maintaining localization levels of up to 95%. The collaboration has positively resulted in the striking, exhilarating and German-engineered New Virtus that will redefine the premium midsize sedan segment in India.”

“The New Volkswagen Virtus is an unparalleled offering that brings in the newness and excitement in the premium midsize sedan segment. The overwhelming response received at the World Premiere has further driven our confidence. The New Virtus is built to perfection for aspirational Indian customers and with the start of production, we are eager to introduce the striking, exhilarating and German-engineered sedan at the earliest for the Indian market.” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 7:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Features
PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

How To

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

Why Samsung dropped Z branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3

Mobiles

Why Samsung dropped Z branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Features

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India
Skoda India to hike prices by up to Rs 35,000 from March 1

News

Skoda India to hike prices by up to Rs 35,000 from March 1
Skoda eyes 20 percent sales growth in India this year

News

Skoda eyes 20 percent sales growth in India this year
Skoda Auto India appoints Gurpratap Boparai as new MD

News

Skoda Auto India appoints Gurpratap Boparai as new MD
2017 Skoda Octavia facelift launched in India: Here's a look at what’s inside

News

2017 Skoda Octavia facelift launched in India: Here's a look at what’s inside

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट में 7 कैरेक्टर्स को मिला गजब का बूस्ट, जानें डिटेल

Facebook अकाउंट हो गया है लॉक? तो न हों परेशान, इन आसान तरीकों से करें अनलॉक

Free Fire MAX OB33 Update के बाद ये हैं गेम के सबसे महंगे कैरेक्टर, जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

OnePlus 10R के रेंडर्स ऑनलाइन लीक, मिलेगी 150W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

Google Pay में UPI वाला नया फीचर, क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड की तरह फोन टैप करने से होगी पेमेंट

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India
automobile
Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple
Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Apps

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps
Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

Gaming

Final Fantasy 16: Check release date, game plot, release schedule, more

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers