Volkswagen Taigun Special Edition Suv Launched To Celebrate First Anniversary

Volkswagen has launched a new special edition of Taigun SUV on the occasion of completing one year since its launch. The new anniversary special edition or the First Anniversary Edition Taigun will be offered in the top model variant and it will come with some cosmetic changes in order to stand out of the standard variant. Volkswagen has claimed that in the past one year, the Taigun SUV got 40,000 customer orders and it has managed to deliver over 22,000 Volkswagen Taigun from these customer orders. Also Read - Hyundai, Kia asks some of its SUV users to stop parking their cars in their homes

The First Anniversary Taigun Edition is available in a new colour called ‘Rising Blue’ along with Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red. The First Year Anniversary Limited Edition Taigun is available at Volkswagen showrooms across the country. Also Read - Volkswagen ropes in Porsche CEO to lead as Diess steps down

Volkswagen is introducing the First Anniversary Edition on the Dynamic Line, Topline variant and it will be available on the 1.0 TSI MT & AT. It gets a sportier look, according to Volkswagen. The car also gets a “1st” anniversary badging across the exterior and interior of the Taigun. In addition, the Taigun First Anniversary Edition comprises of 11 specially developed elements including high lux fog lamps, body-colored door garnish, black C-pillar graphics, black roof foil, door-edge protector, black ORVM caps, window visors along with aluminum pedals.

The Taigun comes with over 40 safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), up to 6 airbags, multi-collision brakes, reverse camera, ISOFIX, tyre pressure deflation warning system. In addition, it is equipped with 3 adjustable headrests at the rear along with 3-point seat belts that keep the occupants secure.

Powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology, the Volkswagen Taigun is available in two engine options – 1.0L TSI engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option that delivers peak power of 115PS (85 kW) ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and peak torque of 178 Nm@1750-4500 rpm. Whereas the 1.5L TSI EVO engine is equipped with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG transmission option, delivering peak power of 150PS (110 kW) from 5000 to 6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250Nm@1600-3500 rpm. The 1.5L TSI EVO engine also comes equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and engine idle start/stop technology.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The Taigun has had an extremely fulfilling journey in India as well as reaching the global stage by being the Top 3 finalists at the World Car of the Year. We have been extremely overwhelmed with the feedback, appreciation and acceptance the SUVW has received from our customers. The carline truly embodies the core DNA of the Volkswagen brand with a superior build quality, safety and fun-to-drive experience.