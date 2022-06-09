comscore Volkswagen Virtus launched in India: Check price, variants, other details
News

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check variants, other details

automobile

The new Volkswagen Virtus will be going against cars like the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen India has launched the mid-sized premium sedan Virtus in India. The new sedan will be competing against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and its own sibling Skoda Slavia. The Volkswagen Virtus comes with a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The new sedan will be sold in two engine options: a 1-liter TSI and a 1.5-liter TSI. These are the same engine options that are also offered with the Volkswagen Taigun. Also Read - Indian govt to roll out indigenous 5G tech by August 2022: Devusinh Chauhan

Volkswagen Virtus Variants

Variants Prices (ex-showroom)
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT Rs 11 21 900
Highline- 1.0L TSI MT Rs 12,97,900
Highline 1.0L TSI AT Rs 14,27,900
Topline 1.0L TSI MT Rs 14,41,900
Topline 1.0L TSI AT Rs 15,71,900
GT Plus 1.5L TSI DSG Rs 17,91,900

Volkswagen Virtus Engine

The new Volkswagen Virtus sedan will be available with either the 1-liter TSI engine or the 1.5-liter TSI engine. The smaller engine produces 115 PS of power an 178 Nm torque. The bigger engine produces 150PS power and 250 Nm of torque. The 1-liter engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5-liter engine will be sold with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Also Read - Vivo, ZTE under govt scanner for financial irregularities: Report

Volkswagen Virtus Interiors

Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

The Volkswagen Virtus comes with interiors that fall in line with other VW products. The dashboard comes with straight flowing lines and an uncluttered look. The 10-inch infotainment screen display sits at the centre of the dash. It comes with a digital multi-information display (MID) as well. There’s a dash of colour in the form of glossy paint that matches the exteriors.

Volkswagen Virtus gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car is offered with up to an 8-speaker sound system. The car also gets some creature comforts like ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control and a multi-function steering wheel. The rider will also get cruise control, an electric sunroof and a wireless phone charger.

Volkswagen Virtus Safety

The car will be offered with up to 6 airbags. The Virtus also gets ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera sensors among other features.

 

  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 2:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 9, 2022 2:41 PM IST

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check details
