comscore Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India at Rs 56 lakh, will take on Kia EV6, BMW i4
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Volvo Xc40 Recharge Electric Suv Launched In India At Rs 56 Lakh Will Take On Kia Ev6 Bmw I4
News

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India at Rs 56 lakh: Check details here

automobile

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and a whopping 660 Nm peak torque.

Volvo XC 40 Recharge

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India at Rs 56 lakh, will take on Kia EV6, BMW i4

Volvo on Tuesday announced its much-awaited pure electric Volvo XC40 Recharge at Rs 55,90,000 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Pre-bookings of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will open July 27 (tomorrow) and customers would be able to pay the refundable deposit of Rs 50,000 on the Volvo Car India website to pre-book their orders. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. Also Read - Volvo, Alibaba develop AI car audio system

It is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and a whopping 660 Nm peak torque. The electric car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph. The XC40 Recharge features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The company claims that it can deliver a range of 418 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). The SUV can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger while a standard 11kW AC charger takes around eight hours to juice it up. Also Read - Won't harvest data from driverless cars: Alphabet's Waymo

“The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car’s long term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer. We are happy that the wait is over for our loyal consumers who have long wanted an EV with the hallmark quality and safety that Volvo is globally known for. Range upto four hundred plus kilometre of the XC40 Recharge, on a single charge is an added attraction. Also, the direct online sales by the company demonstrates our commitment towards building direct relationship with our customers and offer them a hassle-free buying experience.” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. Also Read - Volvo Car India to increase prices by up to 5%

In terms of features, the XC40 Recharge comes with a sharper new set of digital dials and the new Android-based infotainment system. The driver gets direct access to Google Maps and Assistant, and a number of apps from the PlayStore with the help of an onboard e-SIM. The XC40 Recharge also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a full suite of sensor-based ADAS tech with Level 2 Autonomous driving.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 2:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Flat Monitor launched in India: Check specs, price
News
Realme Flat Monitor launched in India: Check specs, price
Vivo India challenged integrity, sovereignty of India, says ED

News

Vivo India challenged integrity, sovereignty of India, says ED

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Check expected price, launch date and more

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Check expected price, launch date and more

Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Realme Pad X launched in India: Check price, specs

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyru G14, G15 laptops along with Flow X16, X13 launched: Check price, specifications and more

Laptops

ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyru G14, G15 laptops along with Flow X16, X13 launched: Check price, specifications and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India at Rs 56 lakh, will take on Kia EV6, BMW i4

Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, and Buds Wireless 2S launched: Price in India

Realme Flat Monitor launched in India: Check specs, price

Vivo India challenged integrity, sovereignty of India, says ED

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to have 6GB faster RAM: Check expected price, launch date and more

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999