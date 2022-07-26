Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV launched in India at Rs 56 lakh, will take on Kia EV6, BMW i4

Volvo on Tuesday announced its much-awaited pure electric Volvo XC40 Recharge at Rs 55,90,000 (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Pre-bookings of the Volvo XC40 Recharge will open July 27 (tomorrow) and customers would be able to pay the refundable deposit of Rs 50,000 on the Volvo Car India website to pre-book their orders. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. Also Read - Volvo, Alibaba develop AI car audio system

It is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and a whopping 660 Nm peak torque. The electric car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph. The XC40 Recharge features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The company claims that it can deliver a range of 418 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). The SUV can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger while a standard 11kW AC charger takes around eight hours to juice it up.

"The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car's long term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer. We are happy that the wait is over for our loyal consumers who have long wanted an EV with the hallmark quality and safety that Volvo is globally known for. Range upto four hundred plus kilometre of the XC40 Recharge, on a single charge is an added attraction. Also, the direct online sales by the company demonstrates our commitment towards building direct relationship with our customers and offer them a hassle-free buying experience." said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

In terms of features, the XC40 Recharge comes with a sharper new set of digital dials and the new Android-based infotainment system. The driver gets direct access to Google Maps and Assistant, and a number of apps from the PlayStore with the help of an onboard e-SIM. The XC40 Recharge also gets a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, a full suite of sensor-based ADAS tech with Level 2 Autonomous driving.