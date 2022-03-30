After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune

The rising petrol prices have presented electric vehicles as an interesting proposition for commuters. However, the spate of incidents of electric scooters catching fire have left buyers confused and worried about their safety. In yet another incident, an electric scooter by Pure EV caught fire near Mathur Toll plaza in the Manjampakkam area outside North Chennai. Also Read - Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

The 26-seconds long video of the incident shows plumes of smoke coming out of a red-coloured Pure EV electric scooter that is parked on the side of a highway. Pure EV has taken cognizance of the incident and it has said that it is investigating the matter. Also Read - Electric two-wheelers with over 150 km range in India

“We are investigating the incident and will do a thorough assessment. We adhere to the highest safety standards through rigorous internal testing as well as special phase change materials being implemented in our battery packs to avoid rapid fire/blast kind of scenarios,” the company said in a statement to The Economic Times. Also Read - Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire: Here's what happened

Furthermore, the company said that it is yet to receive the full information regarding the thermal runaway of the electric scooter involved in the incident, however, preliminary information shows that white smoke came out of the electric scooter for a long time owing to the melting of the organic phase change material for many minutes. This was followed by a controlled thermal runaway event which eventually led to an uncontrolled fire.

“We will conduct a thorough root cause analysis as soon as we receive the accident vehicle,” the company added.

It is worth noting that this is the fourth incident wherein an electric scooter has caught fire in India in the past one week.

Earlier this week, a video of an Ola S1 electric scooter catching fire surfaced online. The vehicle was parked on a roadside in Pune when the incident took place. Responding to the incident, the company said that it was investigating the matter.

In another incident, a father-daughter duo died in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore after their Okinawa e-bike caught fire. “As per credible sources, the media, and the local authorities, it is an evident case of short circuit due to negligence in charging the vehicle. We will wait for the complete investigation to unfold,” the company said in response to the incident.

In a third incident, an electric scooter was reported catching fire in Manapparai, Trichy. No injury was reported in this incident.

These incidents have not gone unnoticed from the central government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered a probe into the incidents of electric scooters catching fire. The probe is said to be carried by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).