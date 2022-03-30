comscore After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
News

Watch: Pure EV electric scooter catches fire in Chennai

automobile

The 26-seconds long video of the incident shows plumes of smoke coming out of a red-coloured Pure EV electric scooter that is parked on the side of a highway.

Pure EV

Image: Sumant Banerji/Twitter

The rising petrol prices have presented electric vehicles as an interesting proposition for commuters. However, the spate of incidents of electric scooters catching fire have left buyers confused and worried about their safety. In yet another incident, an electric scooter by Pure EV caught fire near Mathur Toll plaza in the Manjampakkam area outside North Chennai. Also Read - Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

The 26-seconds long video of the incident shows plumes of smoke coming out of a red-coloured Pure EV electric scooter that is parked on the side of a highway. Pure EV has taken cognizance of the incident and it has said that it is investigating the matter. Also Read - Electric two-wheelers with over 150 km range in India

“We are investigating the incident and will do a thorough assessment. We adhere to the highest safety standards through rigorous internal testing as well as special phase change materials being implemented in our battery packs to avoid rapid fire/blast kind of scenarios,” the company said in a statement to The Economic Times. Also Read - Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire: Here's what happened

Furthermore, the company said that it is yet to receive the full information regarding the thermal runaway of the electric scooter involved in the incident, however, preliminary information shows that white smoke came out of the electric scooter for a long time owing to the melting of the organic phase change material for many minutes. This was followed by a controlled thermal runaway event which eventually led to an uncontrolled fire.

“We will conduct a thorough root cause analysis as soon as we receive the accident vehicle,” the company added.
It is worth noting that this is the fourth incident wherein an electric scooter has caught fire in India in the past one week.

Earlier this week, a video of an Ola S1 electric scooter catching fire surfaced online. The vehicle was parked on a roadside in Pune when the incident took place. Responding to the incident, the company said that it was investigating the matter.

In another incident, a father-daughter duo died in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore after their Okinawa e-bike caught fire. “As per credible sources, the media, and the local authorities, it is an evident case of short circuit due to negligence in charging the vehicle. We will wait for the complete investigation to unfold,” the company said in response to the incident.

In a third incident, an electric scooter was reported catching fire in Manapparai, Trichy. No injury was reported in this incident.

These incidents have not gone unnoticed from the central government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered a probe into the incidents of electric scooters catching fire. The probe is said to be carried by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

After Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
automobile
After Ola, Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad on April 11: All we know so far

Mobiles

Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold and Vivo Pad on April 11: All we know so far

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

Apps

IPL 2022: Twitter to roll out a cricket dedicated tab for users in India

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Mobiles

Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Related Topics

Related Stories

After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune

automobile

After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Features

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire

News

Father, daughter duo die after new e-bike catches fire
Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

पैरेंट्स हो जाएं सावधान! सोशल मीडिया बच्चों को बना रहा दिमागी बीमार

फ्री फायर मैक्स में फ्री पेट जीतने का मौका, जानें कैसे करना है क्लेम

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi best plans for IPL 2022: जियो, एयरटेल और वोडा-आइडिया के बेस्ट प्रीपेड प्लान, मोबाइल पर देख लेंगे आईपीएल का पूरा सीजन

Instagram हैक होने के बाद महिला को मिली धमकी, इस तरह सुरक्षित करें अपना अकाउंट

Twitter पर चढ़ा IPL 2022 का 'फीवर', टेस्ट कर रहा डेडिकेटेड क्रिकेट टैब

Latest Videos

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
automobile
After Ola and Okinawa, Pure EV scooter catches fire in Pune
OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro coming to India on March 31: Here s everything we know so far
Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features

Mobiles

Redmi 10A launched with MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 6.53-inch display: Check out price, specs, features
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers