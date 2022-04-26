Angry man ties Ola electric scooter to donkey, parades it around town: Here's why

comscore Watch Video: Angry man ties Ola electric scooter to donkey, parades it around town
Watch Video: Angry man in Maharashtra ties Ola electric scooter to donkey, parades it around town

A Maharashtra man decided to tie his Ola electric scooter to a donkey and parade it around town with banners urging people not to trust the manufacturer.

After receiving no satisfactory response from Ola when the electric scooter shut down just a few days after purchasing it, a Maharashtra man decided to tie his two-wheeler to a donkey and parade it around town with banners urging people not to trust the manufacturer. Also Read - Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal won’t invite Elon Musk to his Futurefactory: Here’s why

According to ABP News, Gitte, a trader from Parli in Maharashtra, booked the scooter in September 2021 and received it on March 24, Just a week later, the Ola scooter stopped working. Gitte reached out to the company but his electric scooter was not fixed even after being checked by an Ola mechanic. Also Read - Ola Electric recalls over 1,400 Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

“As there is no financial protection for consumers from Ola, which deals in thousands of crores of rupees, the government should investigate the company and take action,” Gitte said.

A video is shared on Instagram by a local news channel LetsUpp Marathi showing the donkey pulling the two-wheeler of Ola company and taken forward by Gitte.

Gitte has reportedly even approached the Consumer Forum and complained that the bike has not been repaired or replaced.

Ola Electric decided to conduct a voluntary recall of 1,441 units

Ola Electric has decided to conduct a voluntary recall of 1,441 units of its electric scooter Ola S1 Pro. This move comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV companies about the fire. One Ola Electric scooter Ola S1 Pro caught fire on March 26 in Pune. The recall will be of the same batch of scooters that were manufactured with the one that caught fire.

The scooter was standing on the roadside when it started smoking and then it eventually got engulfed in fire. The company claimed that it was an isolated event. Other EV makers Pure EV and Okinawa Autotech have also recalled a certain batch of their electric scooters for inspection.

Ola Electric confirmed that the voluntary recall was more of a cautionary exercise. A statement from the company said, “As a pre-emptive measure, we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles.”

  Published Date: April 26, 2022 10:59 AM IST
  Updated Date: April 26, 2022 11:42 AM IST

