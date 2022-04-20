comscore Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Watch Video Another Electric Scooter From Pure Ev Catches Fire In Telangana
News

Watch video: Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

automobile

The 36-seconds long video of the incident shows plumes of smoke coming out of a red-coloured Pure EV electric scooter ePluto that is parked on the side of a road.

pure ev

Watch video: Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

In yet another incident, an electric scooter by Pure EV caught fire in Warangal in Telangana. The 36-second video of the incident shows plumes of smoke coming out of a red-coloured Pure EV electric scooter ePluto that is parked on the side of a road. For those who are unaware, this is also the fourth scooter from Pure EV to catch fire in the last seven months. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple electric vehicles in India by 2025: All you need to know

In the past few days, electric scooters from OEMs including Okinawa, OLA, Jitendra EV, and PURE EV have caught fire the recent past, however only Okinawa has recalled some of the electric scooters for testing. Battery and battery management system issues are presumed to be the main reasons behind EVs catching fire. Also Read - Okinawa dealership burns down in Tamil Nadu, here's why

Also Read - Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

Recently, Pure EV caught fire near Mathur Toll plaza in the Manjampakkam area outside North Chennai.

“We are investigating the incident and will do a thorough assessment. We adhere to the highest safety standards through rigorous internal testing as well as special phase change materials being implemented in our battery packs to avoid rapid fire/blast kind of scenarios,” the company said in a statement to The Economic Times recently.

Earlier this week, a video of an Ola S1 electric scooter catching fire surfaced online. The vehicle was parked on a roadside in Pune when the incident took place. Responding to the incident, the company said that it was investigating the matter.

In another incident, a father-daughter duo died in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore after their Okinawa e-bike caught fire. “As per credible sources, the media, and the local authorities, it is an evident case of short circuit due to negligence in charging the vehicle. We will wait for the complete investigation to unfold,” the company said in response to the incident.

In a third incident, an electric scooter was reported catching fire in Manapparai, Trichy. No injury was reported in this incident.

These incidents have not gone unnoticed from the central government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered a probe into the incidents of electric scooters catching fire. The probe is said to be carried by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2022 1:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 20, 2022 2:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana
automobile
Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana
Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) launched in India: Check details

Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) launched in India: Check details

Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G52 to debut in India on April 25: Check details

Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications

Mobiles

Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) launched in India: Check details

Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Exclusive: Realme to bring C30 series budget, mid-range smartphones to India

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

automobile

Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana
Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025

automobile

Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple EV models in India by 2025
Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire

automobile

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire
Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe

How To

Electric scooters catching fire: How to keep your EV battery safe
Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations

automobile

Hero Electric partners with ElectricPe to setup charging stations

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty में Snoop Dogg ने ली एंट्री, कैरेक्टर बंडल में मिलेगी तीन स्पेशल गन

Kawasaki Versys 650 पर मिल रहा 70,000 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, सिर्फ 30 अप्रैल तक है मौका

BGMI M10 Royale Pass हुआ लाइव, जानें रिवॉर्ड्स की पूरी लिस्ट और सभी डिटेल्स

HP Pavilion Series के नए लैपटॉप भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Netflix पर स्ट्रीम होगी आलिया भट्ट की फिल्म 'गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी', रिलीज डेट कंफर्म

Latest Videos

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Features

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop Your Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details
Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Features

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List
Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana
automobile
Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana
Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 series to feature upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus
HP Pavilion 15 (2022) launched in India: Check details

Laptops

HP Pavilion 15 (2022) launched in India: Check details
Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications

Mobiles

Redmi 10A with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 8,499: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

News

Xiaomi to launch Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 in India on April 27

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers