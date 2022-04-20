Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

In yet another incident, an electric scooter by Pure EV caught fire in Warangal in Telangana. The 36-second video of the incident shows plumes of smoke coming out of a red-coloured Pure EV electric scooter ePluto that is parked on the side of a road. For those who are unaware, this is also the fourth scooter from Pure EV to catch fire in the last seven months. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki to launch multiple electric vehicles in India by 2025: All you need to know

In the past few days, electric scooters from OEMs including Okinawa, OLA, Jitendra EV, and PURE EV have caught fire the recent past, however only Okinawa has recalled some of the electric scooters for testing. Battery and battery management system issues are presumed to be the main reasons behind EVs catching fire. Also Read - Okinawa dealership burns down in Tamil Nadu, here's why

Recently, Pure EV caught fire near Mathur Toll plaza in the Manjampakkam area outside North Chennai.

“We are investigating the incident and will do a thorough assessment. We adhere to the highest safety standards through rigorous internal testing as well as special phase change materials being implemented in our battery packs to avoid rapid fire/blast kind of scenarios,” the company said in a statement to The Economic Times recently.

Earlier this week, a video of an Ola S1 electric scooter catching fire surfaced online. The vehicle was parked on a roadside in Pune when the incident took place. Responding to the incident, the company said that it was investigating the matter.

In another incident, a father-daughter duo died in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore after their Okinawa e-bike caught fire. “As per credible sources, the media, and the local authorities, it is an evident case of short circuit due to negligence in charging the vehicle. We will wait for the complete investigation to unfold,” the company said in response to the incident.

In a third incident, an electric scooter was reported catching fire in Manapparai, Trichy. No injury was reported in this incident.

These incidents have not gone unnoticed from the central government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has ordered a probe into the incidents of electric scooters catching fire. The probe is said to be carried by the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES).