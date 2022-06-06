comscore West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses to its fleet soon
News

West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses, convert 3,000 buses to CNG-run vehicles

automobile

In addition to adding 2,000 electric buses to its fleet, West Bengal government is also planning to convert around 3,000 diesel-powered buses into CNG-powered vehicles.

Electric Bus

Image: Pixabay

West Bengal is planning to add 2,000 electric buses to its fleet in coming three to four years, West Bengal Mayor and Transport Minister Firhad Hakim has said. In addition to adding 2,000 electric buses to its fleet, West Bengal government is also planning to convert around 3,000 diesel-powered buses into CNG-powered vehicles in the coming years. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300 Electric driving range to be revealed soon: Check details

“We are looking for 2,000 electric buses and are hopeful to add these vehicles to the existing fleet in the next 3-4 years. At present, production of such green buses is less owing to lack of supply for lithium battery,” Hakim said in a statement, as report by PTI. Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

With its two initiatives, the West Bengal state government aim to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels, which in turn is expected to reduce pollution levels and improve air quality. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter test ride dates, locations revealed: Check full list of cities

Separately, the minister said that the state government was focused on reducing its carbon footprint by plying electric buses instead of diesel-run buses. “Urban transportation will soon become completely electric & old buses are being converted to CNG in full swing. We are committed to reduce our #carbonfootprint & I urge all citizens to join us in this battle for a better world for our future generations,” he wrote.

At the moment, West Bengal government’s fleet of buses includes around 80 electric buses. As a part of a pilot plan, the West Bengal state government has also successfully turned 30 diesel-run buses into CNG-operated buses. Additionally, the state government has also established 76 facilities for charging its growing fleet of electric buses.

“We have converted diesel engines to CNG ones in 30 buses and the trial run was encouraging. We are now planning to ramp it up to 3,000 buses. The government is also appealing to private bus operators to join this initiative,” the minister added.

The West Bengal Road Transport Minister made these announcements while inaugurating the One Month Awareness Program on the occasion of World Environment Day.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 11:57 AM IST

