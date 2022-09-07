Warren Buffett-backed automaker BYD today announced the opening of its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles in India. The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India. BYD had the maximum sales volume in the first half of this year, beating the likes of US carmaker Tesla. Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Check price, feature and more

The BYD India showroom was inaugurated by Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, Rajiv Vohra, Director of Group Landmark, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Landmark BYD. Also Read - EV makers react to Centre's battery safety norms to address consumers' fears

Landmark BYD will offer consumers in the capital access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles. Possessing considerable experience in the automobile industry, Landmark BYD also has an extensive reach thanks to its wide network which covers the neighboring regions. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV debut announced, first official teaser released: Watch video

Spread across 6,600 square feet, this state-of-the-art 3S facility is one of the largest for BYD in India. Fully-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge area and a showroom display floor work together to provide customers with the best in-store experience in Okhla Industrial Hub. The hub is strategically located in South Delhi abutting the border of Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, stated, “The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024. The goal is to have one station for every 15 electric vehicles inside the city. This is a major boost for the EV industry and we strongly believe that BYD will be the main contributor to EV adoption in the EPV segments.”

Sanjay Thakker, Chairman & Founder of Group Landmark, remarked: “Landmark is the go-to partner when it comes to leading premium and luxury brands across India. A partnership with BYD, the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, further consolidates this position. With the loyal customer base we have built up over 20 years in the industry, we are confident that many people will be interested in adopting a low-carbon lifestyle and being a part of the drive towards a more sustainable India”.

The Indian government is targeting 30% EV penetration for the PV segment by 2030, with an aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Driven by these goals, BYD is working closely with its partners to provide localized green products for the Indian market.

The Delhi government introduced an EV Policy in August 2020, marking a significant step towards cutting down on the city’s pollution, the largest chunk of which comes from vehicle emissions. The policy offers consumers subsidies and exempts them from paying registration fees and road tax, which has opened the doors for development in the EV industry along with EV adoption and emission reduction.

A new policy cites that the Delhi government will also have power distribution companies(the discoms), studying the impact of EV charging on the grid. The Delhi government recently released a charging “Action Plan” for electric vehicles upon the completion of its two-year EV Policy first launched in 2020.