comscore World's biggest EV maker BYD opens its first showroom in Delhi
News

World's biggest EV maker opens its first showroom in Delhi

automobile

The new BYD showroom in Delhi, named Landmark BYD will offer consumers in the capital access to the company's electric vehicles.

BYD Dealership

BYD Dealership in Delhi

Warren Buffett-backed automaker BYD today announced the opening of its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles in India. The showroom will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India. BYD had the maximum sales volume in the first half of this year, beating the likes of US carmaker Tesla. Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Check price, feature and more

The BYD India showroom was inaugurated by Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, Rajiv Vohra, Director of Group Landmark, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Landmark BYD. Also Read - EV makers react to Centre's battery safety norms to address consumers' fears

Landmark BYD will offer consumers in the capital access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles. Possessing considerable experience in the automobile industry, Landmark BYD also has an extensive reach thanks to its wide network which covers the neighboring regions. Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV debut announced, first official teaser released: Watch video

Spread across 6,600 square feet, this state-of-the-art 3S facility is one of the largest for BYD in India. Fully-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge area and a showroom display floor work together to provide customers with the best in-store experience in Okhla Industrial Hub. The hub is strategically located in South Delhi abutting the border of Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, stated, “The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024. The goal is to have one station for every 15 electric vehicles inside the city. This is a major boost for the EV industry and we strongly believe that BYD will be the main contributor to EV adoption in the EPV segments.”

Sanjay Thakker, Chairman & Founder of Group Landmark, remarked: “Landmark is the go-to partner when it comes to leading premium and luxury brands across India. A partnership with BYD, the world’s leading NEV manufacturer, further consolidates this position. With the loyal customer base we have built up over 20 years in the industry, we are confident that many people will be interested in adopting a low-carbon lifestyle and being a part of the drive towards a more sustainable India”.

The Indian government is targeting 30% EV penetration for the PV segment by 2030, with an aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Driven by these goals, BYD is working closely with its partners to provide localized green products for the Indian market.

The Delhi government introduced an EV Policy in August 2020, marking a significant step towards cutting down on the city’s pollution, the largest chunk of which comes from vehicle emissions. The policy offers consumers subsidies and exempts them from paying registration fees and road tax, which has opened the doors for development in the EV industry along with EV adoption and emission reduction.

A new policy cites that the Delhi government will also have power distribution companies(the discoms), studying the impact of EV charging on the grid. The Delhi government recently released a charging “Action Plan” for electric vehicles upon the completion of its two-year EV Policy first launched in 2020.

  • Published Date: September 7, 2022 7:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 7, 2022 7:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to use Gmail without an internet connection
How To
How to use Gmail without an internet connection
Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Features

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched: Check details

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched: Check details

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

automobile

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

Google Maps gets a new way to help you find fuel efficient routes

Apps

Google Maps gets a new way to help you find fuel efficient routes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nintendo Switch Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition launched: Check details

TVS Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 160 2022 launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh

Google Maps gets a new way to help you find fuel efficient routes

Citro n C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: Check detailed image gallery

Citroén C5 Aircross SUV launched in India at around Rs 37 lakh: All you need to know

Apple iPhone completes more than 15 years: A break down of iPhone's journey

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone