comscore Xiaomi to unveil its first car prototype in August: Report
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Xiaomi Reportedly Planning To Unveil Its First Car Prototype In August
News

Xiaomi reportedly planning to unveil its first car prototype in August

automobile

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier announced during that Xiaomi will create a brand new subsidiary with an initial investment of 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion).

Xiaomi EV

Xiaomi to unveil its first car prototype in August: Report

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi’s is founder Lei Jun is expected to unveil the first EV prototype in August. As per report, HVST Automobile Design which is responsible for the Maven concept car from WM Motor will design the upcoming Xiaomi car. The Xiaomi Auto manufacturing plant and R&D center will be built in Yizhuang, and the first actual cars are expected to leave its production line in 2024. Also Read - Redmi India partners with Reliance Jio for 5G trials ahead of Redmi K50i launch

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun earlier announced during that Xiaomi will create a brand new subsidiary with an initial investment of 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion). The company plans to invest $10 billion in total over the next 10 years in the electric car project. Also Read - Tesla-rival Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric car unveiled: Check range, battery, features and more

“The decision was made after numerous rounds of deliberation among all our Partners, and this will be the final major entrepreneurial project of my life,” he said in a statement. “I am willing to put all my personal reputation on the line and fight for the future of our smart electric vehicle! I am determined to lead my team to fight for the success of the Xiaomi electric vehicle.” Also Read - First Xiaomi, then Vivo, now Oppo: Why are Chinese firms on Indian govt's radar?

It is not just Xiaomi, but other smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Huawei are also planning to throw their hats in the electric vehicles segment. Apple’s supplier Foxconn recently revealed three new electric cars recently. For the unversed, Apple is also working on a secret project called Project Titan of Apple that aims to roll out an electric vehicle. Huawei, on the other hand, has also announced its plans to enter this segment.

According to Transparency Market Research, the year 2018 marked the beginning of heavier investments in the self-driving car market, as Ford created a new AV division with plans to invest US$ 4 billion by 2023, and Uber ended its development of self-driving trucks to shift its focus on cars. The same year, the government of Japan announced plans to commence the testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads, with a vision to offer self-driving car services for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The adoption of self-driving cars is expected to grow at a stupendous ~ 89 percent CAGR through to 2030, owing to manifold advantages offered by these cars, such as elimination of driver efforts and increased passenger comfort and safety.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 17, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk says Tesla can lower its prices if inflation calms down
automobile
Elon Musk says Tesla can lower its prices if inflation calms down
Best 43-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Photo Gallery

Best 43-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here

automobile

Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 alleged official image surfaces ahead of launch: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 alleged official image surfaces ahead of launch: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

Reviews

Nothing Phone (1) Review: The game of phones gets exciting

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi to unveil its first car prototype in August: Report

Elon Musk says Tesla can lower its prices if inflation calms down

Best 43-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Best 43-inch smart TVs under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

Mahindra XUV700 outsells Tata Safari and Harrier combined together: Details here

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999