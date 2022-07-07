comscore Xiaomi’s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla
Xiaomi’s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla: Details here

Xiaomi is expecting to mass produce its own electric vehicles in the first half of 2024.

After setting a foothold in the smartphone market, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is planning to launch self-driving electric vehicle that will compete with the likes of Tesla and other EVs. Now, Apparently, a car blogger Deroy has shared a picture of Xiaomi’s self-driving test car on Weibo with a lidar sensor on the roof. Also Read - Xiaomi sale is now live: Best deals on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11S and more

As per shared images, the upcoming Xiaomi vehicle is likely to be autonomous. The lidar sensor seen on the roof of the car is a key component of any self-driving vehicle. Also Read - All new buildings in Noida need to have an EV charging station

Xiaomi is expecting to mass produce its own electric vehicles in the first half of 2024, its CEO Lei Jun said earlier. Last year, Xiaomi announced its entrance into the electric car race and said it plans to invest $10 billion into the business over the next 10 years. Last month, Xiaomi officially registered its electric vehicle business Xiaomi EV, Inc. Also Read - Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S Ultra alternatives: OnePlus 10 Pro, Galaxy S22 and more

According to Transparency Market Research, the year 2018 marked the beginning of heavier investments in the self-driving car market, as Ford created a new AV division with plans to invest US$ 4 billion by 2023, and Uber ended its development of self-driving trucks to shift its focus on cars. The same year, the government of Japan announced plans to commence the testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads, with a vision to offer self-driving car services for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The adoption of self-driving cars is expected to grow at a stupendous ~ 89 percent CAGR through to 2030, owing to manifold advantages offered by these cars, such as elimination of driver efforts and increased passenger comfort and safety.

Self-driving cars are expected to be introduced majorly by ride-hailing companies, and consequently, the on-demand service segment is estimated to account for a major share of the self-driving car market by 2025. Post 2025, self-driving cars are expected to be owned in mass by consumers for private transport.

  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 1:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 7, 2022 2:09 PM IST

