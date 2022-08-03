Yamaha launches Monster Energy Moto GP Edition bikes, scooters starting at Rs 87,330

Yamaha Motor has launched a new line-up of 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models. The company has launched a total of four new models under this special edition line-up. The Yamaha Monster Energy Edition models include the Supersport YZF-R15M, the Dark Warrior MT-15 V2.0, the Maxi-sports Scooter AEROX 155 and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range will be available at all the Blue Square outlets in India.

Pricing

RayZR Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition: Rs 87,330 (ex-showroom Delhi)

MT-15 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition: Rs 1,65,400 (ex-showroom Delhi).

R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition: Rs 1,90,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, motorcycle model range – YZF-R15M & MT-15 V2.0 showcases the Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels, outlining its Racing background. Whereas the AEROX 155 and the RayZR Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets Yamaha MotoGP branding on the overall body. Yamaha started with the R Series, FZ Series and MT Series to offer Moto GP editions. The company plans to offer more MotoGP-inspired Editions in the future.

Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, Eishin Chihana said, “Yamaha is known for its strong racing DNA in international motorsports. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition livery is the perfect representation of our commitment towards offering a model range that showcases this proud lineage. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional with Fabio Quartararo maintaining his lead in rider standings. This also portrays Yamaha’s unmatched engineering and technological prowess. At Yamaha, our objective is to help our customers experience the same level of excitement being witnessed in global racing. Today, we are glad to introduce 4 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for our customers who are passionate MotoGP fans ignited by the spirit of racing. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more such exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.”