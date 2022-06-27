comscore BEST bus stops now offer e-bike for last-mile connectivity
You can now hire an e-bike from key bus stands at Rs 20 in Mumbai

The base fare of BEST e-bikes is Rs 20, which you pay just for hiring it. Then, you pay Rs 3 per kilometre and Rs 1.50 per minute for using the e-bike.

BEST, the civic-run transport body in Mumbai, now offers e-bikes at key bus stops.

If you live in Mumbai, reaching your home or your residential complex from a bus stop has become more convenient. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, better known as BEST, has launched a pilot programme of e-bikes at key bus stands in the city, giving passengers integrated and last-mile services for as low as Rs 20.

The civic-run transport body in Mumbai said that it aims to offer an integrated transportation solution to the people of the city. It claimed BEST is the first bus operator in India to offer a service like this. Similar e-bike services are available in New Delhi, albeit with partnerships with third-party vendors such as Yulu.

“When bus passengers alight from the bus, they can use these e-bikes to travel to their final destination. E-bike stations are also being set up at commercial and residential areas,” BEST said in a release.

An accelerator programme organiser WRI India recently announced that a startup named Nunam Technologies will work with BEST for the pilot for the implementation of a battery prognostics and health management system for e-buses. It is likely that Nunam is also providing BEST with support for e-bike services in the city.

“The system monitors battery health and performance in real-time for operational optimisation and safety of e-buses, passengers, and operators,” accelerator programme organiser WRI India said.

BEST has not specified which bus stops have been earmarked for the e-bike services but considering this is a pilot programme, the key ones are where you will find e-bikes. In Delhi, Yulu’s e-bike services are available under the name Yulu Miracle. There is a fleet of around 250 e-bikes available at 40 Yulu Zones — pick up and drop points — around nine metro stations starting from Dilli Haat INA to JLN Stadium on the Blue and Yellow Lines.

