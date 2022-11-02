Zee Auto Awards 2022: Take look winners and nominations here

Zee Auto Awards 2022 concluded in a spectacular fashion to honour the best launches from the Indian automotive industry. With an aim to grow bigger and better, the Zee Auto Awards awarded products from the automotive industry based on the final opinion of the jury and viewers. The event was graced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who highlighted the roadmap of bringing alternative fuel in India. Take a look at the categories, nominations and winners here:

DESIGN OF THE YEAR (two-wheeler)

What are the important factors of a design? Well, many experts consider ergonomics, aerodynamics, practicality, and handling at the top of the list. Hence, the bike has to be something that ticks all of these boxes.

Nominations

The nominations in the list include KTM RC390, BMW C 400 GT, Suzuki Katana, and Triumph Trident 660.

Winner

The winner of the category is Suzuki Katana, with the best designs that justify its name with a sharp look. Moreover, the rider gets a comfortable riding position and easy handling for the bike.

PREMIUM MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR

Premium motorcycles are some of the most attention-grabbing machines out there. The bikes are rich in performance, features, design, and every other aspect that comes to mind. However, something that grabs attention is their capability of offering a blend of performance and features. Well, the Indian market has seen the introduction of a multitude of new motorcycles, which even managed to woo crowds. This category honours the bike that offers the best of all the categories.

Nominations

The nominations in this category are Ducati Multistrada V2, Honda Africa Twin, Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki Katana, and Triumph Tiger Sport 660.

Winner

Honda Africa Twin gets the title of the premium motorcycle of the year because of its capabilities off the road, power factor, design, and measurements that bring forth a personality backed by features.

MOTORCYCLE OF THE YEAR

According to data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, passenger vehicles account for the majority of total vehicle sales in India, with two-wheelers accounting for a sizable portion of that total. Given this, we can conclude that motorcycles are a popular vehicle segment in India. Hence, the category picks out the best options available in India.

Nominations

The contenders on the list have been chosen considering their pricing and what they have on offer. Hence, the top models checking these boxes are — KTM RC390, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Honda CB300F, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin.

Winner

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 takes the award for being the most affordable, compact, power-packed and feature-rich motorcycle with decent pricing. The bike comes with a 349-cc single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with 20.4 Ps of power output and a max torque of 27 Nm.

LUXURY CAR OF THE YEAR

The cars that gain the most attention on the road are also on top of the list of dream cars for many. The cars in the discussion here are popularly known as luxury cars. They justify the terminology with their opulent interiors and the best of the manufacturers’ engineering sophistication. In this category, we have all the cars that might also be the most desired cars currently in the Indian market.

Nominations

The nominees in the ‘Luxury car of the year category’ are Audi A8L, Audi Q7, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz C Class and Mercedes-Maybach S Class.

Winner

The best of the best is the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, with its most opulent interiors and a design screaming German engineering’s precision. For these reasons, the model is also popular among celebrities and many renowned world leaders.

SUV OF THE YEAR

The SUVs are the body type whose popularity graph is increasing day by day in the Indian market. Hence, to compete for the biggest piece of the pie, OEMs have chosen a path leading to their models’ evolution in the Indian market. Thus, there are multiple good options to choose from.

Nominations

Among the multiple good options, we have chosen the best ones in the form of Hyundai Venue, Jeep Meridian, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Winner

The SUV of the year undoubtedly is the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The new model from India’s largest UV makers offers the best of both worlds a blend of off-roading capabilities and plush interiors with a relatively affordable price tag.

LUXURY ELECTRIC CAR OF THE YEAR

Besides the affordable options, the luxury car segment is something that presents advanced electric vehicles in terms of technology, features, performance, and range on a single charge. This year the category saw the debut of some of the most spectacular models out there. Something that shows us what the cars will look like five years down the line.

Nominations

The category nominations include models from the best luxury car manufacturers, such as the BMW i4, Mercedes-AMG EQS, Mini Cooper SE, Porsche Taycan 4S, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Winner

BMW i4 comes on top as the winner in the category. The luxury electric car is a perfect blend of technology and futuristic aesthetics. As a cherry on top, the car powered by an 83.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack gives a range of 590 km on the WLTP cycle, which is among the highest any vehicle offers.