comscore Zyngo to deploy over 18,000 electric vehicle in its fleet across Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore and more
News

Zyngo will deploy over 18,000 electric vehicles across India by 2023 end: Check details

automobile

The company claims that is doing around 3-lakh deliveries per month with the help of its all-electric fleet of over 850 electric two and three-wheelers.

Untitled design - 2022-05-31T174819.099

Delhi government is lately focusing more on encouraging citizens to use more and more electric vehicles. A tech-enabled third-party logistics service provider, Zyngo, has also made a major announcement regarding electric vehicles. As per the company, it will deploy over 18,000 electric vehicles for last-mile delivery in the country as part of its fleet augmentation plans. These delivery vehicles, which are to be deployed pan-India by this fiscal end, are being leased/sourced by the company from various domestic original equipment makers (OEMs), Zyngo EV Mobility said in a statement. Also Read - Delhi govt announces FREE e-bus rides for all commuters for the next three days

Currently, Zyngo caters to e-grocery and e-commerce brands like BigBasket, JioMart, Flipkart, BlinkIt, Amazon Fresh and more. Also Read - Ola Electric beats Okinawa, Hero Electric to become top selling 2-wheeler EV company

Zyngo announces to deploy 18,000 electric vehicles

Zyngo has been catering to several major e-grocery and e-commerce platforms with its fleet spread across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Also Read - Watch Video: Angry man in Maharashtra ties Ola electric scooter to donkey, parades it around town

The company said it plans to venture into other markets such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chennai, Lucknow and Bhopal, among others, this fiscal, while expanding its EV fleets into existing and new locations.

The company said it has been partnering with these OEMs based on strong and robust Service Level Agreements (SLAs), wherein the entire maintenance and servicing of the vehicles is covered by the respective OEMs, it said.

“We are currently on track to increase our fleet size by up to 18,000 EVs by FY 23-end. As a part of this, we are targeting deployment of 10,000 EVs across various locations by November 2022, and then the rest by March 2023, in order to fulfil the growing market requirements and to increase our business propositions by 10  times or more,” said Prateek Rao, Founder-CEO, Zyngo EV Mobility.

Of this, e-two-wheelers will account for around 60 percent and the remaining 40 percent will be e-three-wheelers, the company said.

As per Zyngo EV Mobility, it is currently doing around 3-lakh deliveries per month with the help of its all-electric fleet of over 850 electric two and three-wheelers.

Noting that it clocked an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of around Rs 9 crore last fiscal while growing around 6 times in terms of revenue in the last year, it said the target is now to achieve an ARR of Rs 100 crore for the current fiscal.

Citing industry estimates, which suggest that the hyperlocal delivery market in India is going to grow by over 12 times by 2024, and the domestic e-commerce market to cross approximately 6 times in parallel by the same year, Zyngo said it aims to capture at least 35 percent of the entire hyperlocal e-commerce logistics market by 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 31, 2022 6:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Zyngo will deploy over 18,000 electric vehicles across India by 2023 end: Check details
automobile
Zyngo will deploy over 18,000 electric vehicles across India by 2023 end: Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Report

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Report

How to send silent messages on Instagram

How To

How to send silent messages on Instagram

Bitcoin miners are losing 75 percent of the money to electricity bills

News

Bitcoin miners are losing 75 percent of the money to electricity bills

WhatsApp might soon roll out Status reply indicator, ability to add cover photos

Apps

WhatsApp might soon roll out Status reply indicator, ability to add cover photos

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro to feature A16 Bionic based on TSMC's 5nm process: Report

Bitcoin miners are losing 75 percent of the money to electricity bills

2023 Force Gurkha 5 door spotted, will compete against Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny

There is a shortage of chips for machines that make chipsets: Intel, Apple chip maker

Samsung leads the tablet market with 40% market share in India

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Dizo Watch S to go on sale at Rs 1,999: Alternatives that you can consider buying

Oppo F21 Pro 5G first impressions: A 5G phone to admire, but mostly for looks

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is a head-turner for sure but mostly for looks

Best Smartphones to buy under Rs 30000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more

News

iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more
Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Features

Samsung Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and More Check out the Best Smartphones under Rs 30,000
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

News

Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999