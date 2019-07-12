comscore 10.or G2 Limited Edition price in India revealed, availability | BGR India
10.or G2 Limited Edition to be available starting from Rs 11,999 on Amazon India Prime Day 2019

The 10.or G2 special limited edition variant features a 6.18-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 7:05 PM IST
10.or G2 Limited Edition

10.or (Tenor) has just revealed the pricing details about its new Tenor G2 smartphone. The smartphone maker shared the pricing information about a new “special limited edition” variant of the Tenor G2. The company also revealed that the smartphone will be available during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale event. According to the announcement, Tenor has priced the base variant of G2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for Rs 11.2999. The top of the line variant of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 14,599.

10.or G2 Limited Edition Amazon Prime Day 2019 offers

Tenor has also revealed details about additional offers along with the pricing of the smartphone. Buyers can get an instant 10 percent discount if they make the purchase with the help of an HDFC credit or debit card. This instant discount is also available if the buyer opts for an EMI option using HDFC issued debit or credit cards. Beyond this, Amazon India will also offer no-cost EMI offers to attract more buyers. The company also revealed that buyers will get up to Rs 1,100 back if they use a pre-paid payment method on Amazon India.

10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019: Price, Specifications and Availability

10.or G2 limited edition announced ahead of Prime Day 2019: Price, Specifications and Availability

10.or G2 Limited Edition Specifications

The 10.or G2 limited edition variant features a 6.18-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. As previously mentioned, the smartphone will be available in two different RAM and storage combinations. The base model will feature 4GB RAM with 64GB storage while the second variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Tenor G2 Limited Edition smartphone will come with dual rear camera setup. The dual-camera setup features a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor for users.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more get steal deal

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A50 and more get steal deal

Tenor has also added a dedicated dual-LED flash unit on the back of the device. Moving to the front, we get a 12-megapixel camera sensor with a dedicated flash and beauty mode. Like most products launching on Amazon Prime Day 2019, Tenor G2 Limited Edition smartphone will be exclusively available for Prime members. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with 15W faster charger in the box. As previously noted, the smartphone will come in two different color options. The first one is Twilight Blue and the second one is Charcoal Black. We get 4G VoLTE capable dual nano-SIM slots with a dedicated microSD card slot for connectivity.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 7:05 PM IST

