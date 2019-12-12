Phone price cut in Dec 2019: Asus, Realme and more

There is at least one new smartphone launching every other week. And as the new phones get improved features, vendors tend to give price cuts to older devices. The phone price cut makes the older devices quite exciting, and competitive. Just recently, brands like Asus Realme and Vivo reduced the prices for some of its smartphones. Here is all you need to know.

Phone price cut in December 2019: Asus, Realme and more

Asus Zenfone Max M1-series

The Zenfone Max M1, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model sees a price cut of Rs 1,000. It will now be available for Rs 5,999. Next is the Zenfone Max Pro M1. The 3GB RAM model will now retail at Rs 7,499, whereas the 4GB RAM model will be available for Rs 8,499. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 11,499. The new prices are already live via e-commerce site Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

With the Asus Zenfone Max M2, the company has given a Rs 500 price cut. The 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model was available for Rs 7,999, and it will now be available at Rs 7,499. The 4GB RAM with 64GB storage which was available for Rs 9,499, will now set you back by Rs 8,999.

Vivo S1, Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro and Vivo S1 have received a price cut in India. The V15 Pro will now be available for Rs 19,990. The discounted price is applicable on the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo is also offering discount of nearly Rs 4,000 on Vivo S1. The model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for Rs 15,990 while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,990.

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.2 is getting another price cut in India. Launched for Rs 15,999, the smartphone is now available at a discounted price of Rs 13,499 on Amazon India. Nokia 6.2 makes for a competitive device with the new discounted price. The highlight of the device is the triple rear camera setup, and it will get Android 10 update early next year.

Realme U1

The Realme U1 smartphone has received a price cut on Amazon India, and is now available for Rs 8,495. For the same price, the company is selling the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The selfie-centric smartphone features a 25-megapixel front-facing lens, along with AI-powered enhancements and multiple lighting modes.

Oppo Reno 2Z, A9 2020

After recently giving the price cut of Rs 2,000, Oppo has priced the Reno 2Z at Rs 25,990. Reno 2Z was launched at Rs 29,990 in the Indian market for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Talking about Oppo A9 2020, the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,490. This comes after a Rs 1,500 price drop. The new pricing will be applicable both on online options such as Amazon India and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung’s punch-hole camera smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor has got Rs 2,000 discount online. At present, Amazon India and Samsung’s own online store has listed it for Rs 17,999. The Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched at Rs 19,999.