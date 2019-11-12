Every month, there at least 5-6 new smartphones launching in India. And as new phones make their way in the market, brands tend to give existing smartphones a price cut to stay competitive in the market. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, do take a look at the list of smartphones that recently got a price cut in India.

List of smartphones that got a price cut

Oppo A5 2020

The Oppo A5 2020 was launched in India for Rs 12,990. The company recently gave a Rs 1,000 price cut, and it is now available for Rs 11,990. The pricing is for the 3GB RAM with 64GB storage model.

Oppo A9 2020

The Oppo A9 2020 comes with quad cameras at the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone recently got a Rs 1,000 price cut, after which it will be available for Rs 15,990.

Oppo Reno 2F, Reno 2Z

The Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 2Z offer quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Oppo Reno 2F was launched at Rs 25,990, but after the price cut, you will now be able to buy it for Rs 23,990. Talking about the Oppo Reno 2Z, it as launched for Rs 29,990, and it will now be available for Rs 27,990.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro was launched in India earlier this year. It’s USP includes triple cameras at the back, 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a Snapdragon 712 chipset. The company recently gave a price cut, after which, the base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM gets Rs 1,000 price cut. This brings its price down from Rs 14,990 to Rs 13,990.

The mid and top models both get a Rs 2,000 price cut. The mid-model with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM is now available for Rs 14,990 (down from Rs 16,990). The top model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM is now available for Rs 15,990 (down from Rs 17,990).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro was the first affordable smartphone in India to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera. It was launched starting at Rs 13,999. However, after a recent price cut, you can now buy the smartphone starting at Rs 11,999.

Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z

Asus 6Z and Asus 5Z flagship smartphones have got a price cut of up to Rs 7,000. The revised pricing is effective from November 12. The base model of Asus 6Z will now be available for Rs 27,999. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Next is the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model for Rs 30,999. Lastly, the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will now set you back by Rs 34,999.

Moving on, the 5Z with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will set you back by Rs 16,999 after a Rs 5,000 price cut. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 18,999 after a Rs 6,000 discount. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model is getting the maximum price cut of Rs 7,000. It will now set you back by Rs 21,999.

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12

The Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y12 smartphones have received a price cut in India. The Vivo Y12 can now be purchased for Rs 9,990, which is for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model. At launch, the smartphone was available for Rs 12,499 in the country. The Vivo Y15, on the other hand, will now cost you Rs 11,990.