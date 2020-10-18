32-inch Realme Smart TV discounted on Flipkart: Check price and features

The 32-inch Realme Smart TV model is currently being sold at its lowest price. The device was previously available with a price tag of Rs 12,999. The Realme Smart TV with a 32-inch display is currently on sale for Rs 11,499. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 1,500. Other than this offer, Flipkart is also giving a 10 percent discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards. Also Read - iPhone XR available for as low as Rs 37,999: Check offers, specifications and more

One will also find a Rs 125 instant cashback offer on Paytm Wallet. There is also a no-cost EMI option of Rs 1,278 per month. Customers can also go for the standard EMI option. The 32-inch Realme Smart TV comes with support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Youtube. Also Read - Micromax 'In' smartphone details and specs revealed

32-inch Realme Smart TV: Specifications

The 32-inch Smart TV from Realme comes with HD-ready (720p) panel with a 178-degree viewing angle. The television is powered by MediaTek’s powerful quad-core 64-bit processor meant for smart TVs. The architecture is of an ARM Cortex A53 1.1GHz CPU along with Mali-470 MP3 GPU. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

It ships with sport Chromecast built-in and HDR10 video decoding. The TV comes with support for HLG, which is a high-quality format for good picture quality. Realme Smart TV RAM is clocked at 2133MHz, which faster than the normal 1600MHz RAM used in other TVs. It gets 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The Smart TVs also support popular streaming media platforms. You’ll find the Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, LiveChannel apps pre-installed on the Realme TV.

For more Android apps, you get an option to download these via the Google Play Store. For audio output, the Realme TV offers 24W down-firing stereo speakers. This is a quad-speaker system of two sets of speakers located at the bottom of the TV panel. Each set accompanies one full-range speaker and one tweeter. Additionally, the televisions use the Dolby Audio MS12B solution for surround sound capabilities.