5 smart LED TVs (40-inches and above) you can buy right now for less than Rs 25,000

If you are looking for a smart LED Television under Rs 25,000 then you might want to consider shopping online. With ongoing competition between brands like Xiaomi, Vu, Thomson, TCL, iFFalcon, Kodak and more, there is now a wide range of collection available under various budgets for online consumers. Here’s a list of televisions with screens over 40-inch in size that you can buy right now for less than Rs 25,000.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A and 4A Pro (Rs 22,999)

Xiaomi has become quite a popular brand in television market in India in just one year. The company claims to be number one online retailer of Smart TVs in the country. You can purchase two of Mi LED Smart TVs at same price of Rs 22,999 via mi.com and Amazon.

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch is a full-HD (1080p) television, which comes with Wi-Fi and Xiaomi’s own interface over Android. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch also features same display and priced same as the 4A. You can check the differences between two on Xiaomi’s website, and these can be purchased at any time without the hassles of flash sales.

Thomson B9 Pro LED Smart TV (Rs 18,999)

This is a 40-inch Smart LED TV from Thomson which uses full-HD (1080p) display panel from Samsung. It comes with 20W dual speakers which should be sufficient for a normal size room. It comes with preloaded apps such as Hotstar, Netflix, VLC, Youtube, Gmail, and Facebook. Thomson is selling this B9 Pro Smart TV on Flipkart for Rs 18,999.

CloudWalker 4K Ready Smart LED TV (Rs 17,490)

This CloudWalker 4K ready Smart TV runs on Android 7 Nougat-based custom UI from the company. It allows 4K videos playback via USB or HDMI, or 4K videos shot from your mobile phone or digital camera. It comes with an in-built air mouse and dedicated hotkeys to directly access functions like home screen, Wi-Fi, subtitle, screenshot and more. This is priced at Rs 17,490 on Amazon India.

Vu Iconium Ultra HD LED Smart TV (24,999)

Powered by Android 7.0 OS, this Vu Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV offers a 43-inch A+ Grade pure prism panel. It comes with a smart remote control that has shortcut buttons for YouTube, Hotstar, App Store and Media which allows you to stream your content at the click of a button. There’s TV App Store for more such apps and content. You can access internet on your TV as it features Wi-Fi connectivity. There is even an option to connect a LAN cable. Vu Iconium 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) TV is priced at Rs 24,999 on Flipkart.

Watch Video: Vu Quantum Pixelight LED TV First Look

TCL LED Smart TV (Rs 18,990)

TCL claims that this TV uses A+ grade Full-HD panel with HD backlight technology. With Wi-Fi display feature, you can mirror your mobile and more devices to this TV. Also, with With T-cast app installed on your mobile, the TV allows you to share the images, videos and more including casting YouTube videos to stream on TV. You can also operate the TV using your smartphone as the remote. The TCL full-HD LED Smart TV 40-inch can be purchased through Amazon at Rs 18,990.