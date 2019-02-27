Top 5 smartphone deals: Huawei P20 Pro at Rs 49,999, Realme U1 at Rs 9,899 and more

The month-end deals are quite tempting. We understand the pinch on your wallet, and so do the banks. That’s why YES Bank and HDFC Bank are offering discounts on EMI transactions for buying a new smartphone. Today’s smartphone deals list has quite a few contenders that you can buy without burning a hole in your pocket. YES Bank Credit card holders can buy a phone on EMI and select any plan duration ranging from 3 to 24 months. However, only select phones offer the No Cost EMI option. So if you are looking to buy a specific handset, you must check its eligibility on Amazon India before ordering it.

Huawei P20 Pro (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 49,999

MRP: Rs 69,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF271

Huawei P20 Pro won the EISA award for the best smartphone for several reasons. Its premium body consists of 3D toughened glass, which gives out a beautiful and strong vibe. The P20 Pro’s triple rear camera setup includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, and 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. All three cameras work together to deliver stunning images that can be viewed on the phone’s 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a notch. Huawei P20 Pro is selling for an exciting price of Rs 49,999 on Amazon. If you plan to buy it on EMI, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount with YES Bank Credit Card with any duration ranging from 3 months to 24 months.

Watch: Huawei P20 Pro Review

Honor Play (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 15,606

MRP: Rs 21,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF272

Honor Play is a competitively priced mid-range phone that delivers a stellar performance, especially with mobile gaming. Honor’s GPU Turbo feature blocks all the annoying notifications and other software bottlenecks to squeeze out the full potential of the GPU. The phone’s 3,750mAh battery also juices up quickly to let you enjoy multimedia on the 6.3-inch FullView display sporting Full HD+ resolution. You can buy Honor Play for as low as Rs 15,606 from Amazon with YES Bank Credit card to avail 10 percent instant discount on EMI plans for a period ranging from 3 to 24 months.

Realme U1 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,899

MRP: Rs 12,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF273

The Realme U1 is a selfie pro courtesy of its 25-megapixel front camera, which houses the Sony IMX576 sensor inside, and the AI Beauty+ feature. The U1 carries every attribute of a modern smartphone with its stylish exteriors and the 6.3-inch FHD+ display carrying 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Realme U1 is selling at Amazon for Rs 9,899 after 10 percent instant discount even on No Cost EMI (3 months or 6 months) with YES Bank Credit Card.

Moto G6 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,015

MRP: Rs 15,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF275

If you desire a bloatware-free and a pure Android experience on a tight budget, then the Moto G6 is right up your alley. The Moto G6 is selling for Rs 8,015 at Paytm Mall on using YES Bank Credit card to get 10 percent cashback and picking ‘SAVE5’ to get Rs 472 cashback. The Moto G6 sports a dual rear camera to click decent photos aided by an LED flash.

Vivo V9 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 12,490

MRP: Rs 17,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF276

Vivo V9 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sporting a few AI-powered features such as AI Selfie, AI Face Beauty, and AI Bokeh to name a few. The selfie camera also works for the face unlock feature. The V9 Pro includes a Game Mode 2.0, which blocks all messages, calls, and other notifications to allow interruption-free gaming sessions. Flipkart is offering flat Rs 1,500 off on all prepaid transactions using any major bank’s credit or debit cards.