5 smartphone deals of the day: Offers on Samsung Galaxy S9, LG V30+, Apple iPhone XS and more

The first quarter of this year is about to end, and you should get the upgrade you’ve been waiting (saving) for. Whether you like it or not, early adopters of the latest phones are almost like the public beta testers. Jokes apart, that’s not always the case. Phone makers usually take a month or two to patch or address critical issues. That’s why it makes sense to save some moolah, and rely on trusted and proven performance delivering phones. That’s why we are always looking at some deals on such smartphones. So here are the best 5 smartphone deals for today.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 45,599

MRP: Rs 52,999

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 from the last year would be your best bet for a top-tier experience if punch-hole cameras in the Galaxy S10 didn’t impress you much. The dual rear cameras also feature dual aperture lens aiding in capturing some fantastic images even in low-light conditions. Also, they’ll let you record super slow-motion videos of up to 960fps. The Galaxy S9 is selling for as low as Rs 45,599 from Amazon. The deal price is applicable only on the Blue variant.

Apple iPhone XS (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 94,794

MRP: Rs 99,900

Apple’s premium iPhone XS features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED screen that makes multimedia consumption a delight. The iPhone packs next-gen Neural Engine in the A12 Bionic processor. The dual rear iSight camera pair consists of telephoto and a wide-angle camera. Apple includes plenty of camera modes and features along with the capability to record 4K videos at 60fps too. You can pick the Silver variant of iPhone XS for Rs 94,794 from Paytm Mall after selecting ‘INSTANT5000’ promo code to get Rs 5,000 as cashback.

LG V30+ (128GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 27,990

MRP: Rs 39,990

LG V30+ is a perfect mid-range smartphone for the audiophiles and media creators. The phone packs a quad DAC (digital-to-analog converter) to eke out top quality audio. Also, the 6-inch FullVision QHD+ display makes every aspect of videos and images enjoyable. You also get fast wireless charging support which is Qi standard certified. LG has made it water and dust resistance along military-grade durability. The V30+ is up for grabs at Rs 27,990 from Amazon. The five percent instant discount is limited to ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Cards but on EMI transactions only.

Oppo A5 (32GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,990

MRP: Rs 15,990

Oppo’s A5 is the company’s modest take on the new notch design trend. You can click better selfies using the 8-megapixel camera with AI Beauty 2.0 and edit them on the 6.2-inch HD+ display. The phone’s 4,230mAh battery should last you more than a day and comes in handy with the Music Party that lets you connect to other phones. Oppo A5 is going for Rs 11,990 at Flipkart, and you get an extra Rs 1,000 on the exchange value of your old phone.

Huawei Y9 (2019) (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 14,990

MRP: Rs 18, 990

The Huawei Y9 (2019) boasts a massive 6.5-inch Full HD+ display that supports a TÜV Rheinland Certified mode which makes the screen easy on the eyes at night. The 16-megapixel selfie snapper makes use of the AI technology of the processor to improve the images. Also, you get the Photo Studio app for editing the photos captured. The 4,000mAh battery with Turbo Charging mode to juice it up quickly. The fantastically stylish Y9 is up for grabs at Rs 14,990 from Amazon.