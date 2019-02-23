5 smartphone deals of the day: Realme U1, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Apple iPhone XR and more

Weekends are among the best times to browse through deals for smartphones. You can make a calculated purchase decision if you have been holding off on a purchase. Just a word of caution — buying a phone from a new seller without any ratings is a high risk. That’s why we ensure to present deals only after thorough homework. Today’s the last day of the Flipkart‘s Mobiles Bonanza sale, while Amazon India and Paytm Mall also have a couple of good deals going on. We’ve selected five deals on popular handsets as well as those which are value-for-money.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 67,716

MRP: Rs 76,900

Apple iPhone XR essentially replaces the non-Plus version in the company’s lineup. Though it sports a single 12-megapixel iSight camera, performance and results are still stellar. The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and offers dual eSIM support. If you’re wondering, it packs the same A12 Bionic chipset as other 2018 iPhone models. You can buy the White variant of the iPhone XR for Rs 67,716 from Paytm Mall after selecting ‘MOBMV2000’ promo code to get Rs 3,564 as cashback. You also get a Paytm Mall voucher worth Rs 2,000.

Realme U1 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 10,692

MRP: Rs 11,999

Realme U1 sits at a very tight spot to attract the selfie-frenzy folks with its 25-megapixel selfie camera with AI-powered features. The phone flaunts 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 support, and the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset’s GPU delivers a good gaming performance. The Realme U1 is selling for Rs 10,692 at Flipkart. You need to use an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 7,200

MRP: Rs 10,499

Youth-focused Redmi Y2 is Xiaomi’s attempt at the selfie phones. The Redmi Y2 rocks a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a flash. You get a 4500K soft-toned selfie light for more natural looking portraits, and HDR is applied automatically. The phone has a 5.99-inch HD display and features a triple-slot tray with a dedicated slot for a microSD card. You can pick the Redmi Y2 for as low as Rs 7,200 after an instant 10 percent discount on using an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 24,310

MRP: Rs 34,990

Fans of Super AMOLED displays will enjoy the 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen of the Galaxy A8 Star, mostly because it has no notch and no home button either. Samsung uses a 24-megapixel front camera for amazing selfies and at the rear is a 24-megapixel+16-megapixel dual camera setup. This dual-SIM phone packing 3,700mAh battery is selling for Rs 24,310 on Amazon India. This deal is valid only on the Black variant.

Vivo Y95 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 14,490

MRP: Rs 18,990

Vivo’s selfie-centric Y95 sets out to compete with the likes of Oppo’s F-series. The Y95 features a 6.22-inch notched screen with HD+ resolution. The panel’s 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio is undoubtedly impressive. The dual rear camera setup utilizes the AI-powered features which work with the 20-megapixel AI selfie snapper. The selfie camera also comes with AR stickers. Vivo Y95 is selling for Rs 14,490 at Flipkart after an instant 10 percent discount only for the Axis Bank Credit or Debit card holders.