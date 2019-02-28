5 smartphone deals of the day: Offers on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 9N, Vivo V11 and more

The mid-range smartphone segment is where the action lies today. Phone makers continue to churn out feature-rich phones backed by fancy AI-powered capabilities. If you want to take a peek into the future of smartphones, now is the best time to buy one and get comfortable with the AI and Machine Learning driving features. Today’s roster of smartphone deals covers a similar breed of handsets that allow you exactly that, and also deliver a stellar performance. Thankfully, the deals aren’t limited to a specific Bank’s cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,999

MRP: Rs 13,999

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is Xiaomi’s top-selling budget smartphone. It sports a dual front camera and dual rear camera setup with AI-centric features such as AI Portrait 2.0 and AI Scene Detection. The stylish exteriors with an aluminum unibody and the 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a notch give it a premium look. Also, the Quick Charge 3.0 support for the 4,000mAh battery is a bonus. You can grab the Redmi Note 6 Pro for Rs 11,999 from Flipkart or the Mi India website.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 7,999

MRP: Rs 9,999

The Redmi Y2 is Xiaomi’s attempt to capture the selfie-crazy market on a budget. The 16-megapixel front-facing camera has a five-element wide-angle lens, and uses a Pixel binning technique to deliver better quality selfies with minimal noise. You’ll also get Auto HDR, AI selfie, and AI Beauty modes to tweak the photos before taking the pictures. Right now, the Redmi Y2 is selling for Rs 7,999 via Amazon India and Mi India website.

Honor 9N (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 8,499

MRP: Rs 13,999

Honor 9N is made using a 2.5D glass display on the front, and a 12-layer mirror finish design at the back. This beautiful phone sports an immersive notch that holds a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. For imaging, it promises decent low-light performance with the dual rear cameras and AR Lens for fun. Honor also bakes in the India-centric Ride mode and Party mode. You can pick the Midnight Black variant from Flipkart for Rs 8,499, and exchange an old but working phone to bring down that price.

Nokia 8.1 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 25,748

MRP: Rs 26,999

Nokia 8.1 is a gorgeous handset with a wider notch and a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display. The phone’s highlight is its dual rear camera setup with ZEISS optics, dual LED flash and also supports OIS. The camera app also integrates Google Lens Nokia already rolled out the Android 9.0 Pie update with an adaptive battery feature to provide 2-day battery life. You can buy Nokia 8.1 Iron variant for Rs 25,748 from Flipkart.

Vivo V11 (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Depends on Exchange Value

MRP: Rs 24,990

The Vivo V11 flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a notch which holds a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo offers a few AI-centric features such as AI Backlight for HDR, AI Low Light mode, AI Portrait framing, and more. Of course, it is a yet another good handset for the selfie frenzy folks. Apart from that, the Jovi smart assistant powered by AI is an adventure to use. Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 2,000 off over the regular exchange value of the V11. So you can get a further discount on the listing price of Rs 19,990.