Poco F1 to Nokia 6.1 Plus: 5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on

The Republic Day sales are over leaving behind a bit of lull. However, we still managed to spot some exciting deals on smartphones. Thankfully, these smartphone deals won’t limit you on using a specific Bank’s card — unless you want to buy a phone on EMI. So if you couldn’t buy anything during the sales or resisted, now would be a good time to take a look. Most recently launched phones seldom get any discounts, but these deals prove otherwise.

Xiaomi Poco F1 (64GB+6GB)

Deal Price: Rs 18,999

MRP: Rs 21,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ281

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is the affordable flagship phone that is going at a sweet selling price of Rs 18,999 on Flipkart. That price is valid if you pay using your debit card, credit card, or Netbanking. Of course, you can opt for the exchange offer to further bring down the price, and also go for the Buyback Guarantee add-on worth Rs 149 to get a valid discount of Rs 10,000 on exchanging the F1 in less than eight months.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (128GB+6GB)

Deal Price: Rs 32,290

MRP: Rs 36,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ282

Samsung’s quad cameras toting Galaxy A9 looks very different from the company’s other phones. There’s a pleasant gradient effect at the rear. The Bubblegum Pink variant of Galaxy A9 is selling for Rs 32,290 at Paytm Mall. However, you need to pick ‘MOB5MV2500’ promo code to get Rs 1,700 as cashback, and a Paytm Mall shopping voucher worth Rs 2,500 for your next purchase.

Honor Play (64GB+6GB)

Deal Price: Rs 19,999

MRP: Rs 25,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ283

Honor Play, with its flagship-grade AI-powered Kirin 970 chipset, is powerful enough to challenge the Poco F1. The Play targets avid mobile gamers with the new GPU Turbo feature that provides better gaming output by consuming 30 percent lower power. The 6GB variant of Honor Play is going for Rs 19,999 at Poorvika Mobiles. The phone’s 6.3-inch Full HD+ display looks modern with a notch.

Watch: Honor Play First Look

Huawei P20 Lite (64GB+4GB)

Deal Price: Rs 12,999

MRP: Rs 19,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ284

The Huawei P20 Lite looks premium, and its quick-charging feature always swoops in to save the day. The P20 Lite runs Oreo-based EMUI 8.0, and is set to get the EMUI 9.0 update based on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone’s 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with a small notch at the front looks fantastic with a nearly bezel-less effect. You can grab the P20 Lite for Rs 12,999 from Amazon India.

Nokia 6.1 Plus (64GB+4GB)

Deal Price: Rs 14,049

MRP: Rs 17,600

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRJ285

Nokia 6.1 Plus is the perfect package for all Nokia fans who desire a fullscreen display with a notch, and a dual camera at the back. The phone also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera to click good portraits. Nokia has already rolled out Android 9.0 Pie update for this phone. Nokia 6.1 Plus is available at a selling price of Rs 14,049 from TATACLiQ after using any Credit or Debit card to get five percent discount.