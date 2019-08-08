comscore 55-inch smart LED TVs now available on rent: Check price and features
  • Home
  • Deals
  • 55-inch smart LED TVs now available on rent in India: Here's what you need to know
News

55-inch smart LED TVs now available on rent in India: Here's what you need to know

Deals

RentoMojo is currently offering 55-inch smart LED TVs on rent. Customers can rent a 55-inch smart LED TV from brands like Xiaomi, VU and Sanyo. Read on to know more.

  • Published: August 8, 2019 8:50 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-led-tv-4-pro

Image Credit: Xiaomi India

RentoMojo is a company, which offers furniture, appliances and electronics on monthly rental subscription. Currently, it is also giving 55-inch smart LED TVs on rent. Customers can rent a 55-inch smart LED TV from brands like Xiaomi, VU and Sanyo, and pay Rs 1,799 on a monthly basis. As per the website, interested users will also be required to deposit Rs 7,200 as a security charge.

The TV will come with Wi-Fi and Ethernet for internet connectivity. Needless to say, it will also support HDMI and USB ports. If you are looking for a Xiaomi TV, then RentoMojo will offer you the Mi 55-inch smart LED TV 4 Pro model. Read on to know more about other TVs.

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55) features a 4K display with almost no bezels. It supports 3840×2160 pixels resolution and 178-degree wide viewing angle. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and response time of 8 milliseconds. The TV supports Dolby Audio and comes with two 8W speakers. In terms of ports, Xiaomi has equipped the Mi LED TV 4 Pro with two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, one AV port and one S/PDIF port.

It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n for connectivity. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro is powered by quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs PatchWall with Android TV and supports Google Assistant for voice search. It is one of the best 55-inch smart LED TVs in India.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Vu Premium Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

As for Vu, you might get Vu’s Premium Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV. It offers a 55-inch A+ Grade pure prism panel. The TV ships with Android 7.0 OS. You get a smart remote control as well that has shortcut buttons for YouTube, Hotstar, App Store and Media. There’s a TV App Store for more such apps and content. You can also access the internet on your TV as it features Wi-Fi connectivity. Furthermore, there is an option to connect a LAN cable as well.

Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart National Shopping days sale

Also Read

Thomson Smart TVs to get big discounts during Flipkart National Shopping days sale

Sanyo 4K UHD (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Sanyo’s TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 50,999. The TV offers 20W speaker, 4K display with standard 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, there are three HDMI ports and two USB ports as well. The 4K smart LED TV also offers support for Dolby Audio and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 8, 2019 8:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to watch live stream

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8

News

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

Shinco Smart LED TV series discounted by up to Rs 5,000

Deals

Shinco Smart LED TV series discounted by up to Rs 5,000

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to watch live stream

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

55-inch smart LED TVs now available on rent: Check price

Deals

55-inch smart LED TVs now available on rent: Check price
Shinco Smart LED TV series discounted by up to Rs 5,000

Deals

Shinco Smart LED TV series discounted by up to Rs 5,000
Kodak LED TV to be available at starting price of Rs 8,499

Deals

Kodak LED TV to be available at starting price of Rs 8,499
Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor

News

Xiaomi Redmi teases 108MP camera; to launch a smartphone with 64-megapixel sensor
Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A now available in offline retail stores

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ लॉन्च

Revolt RV 400 AI-enabled electric motorcycle भारत में 28 अगस्त को होगी लॉन्च, ये हो सकती कीमत

Karbonn ने भारत में 4 KX-series के फीचर फोन लॉन्च किए, कीमत 700 रुपये से शुरू

Vivo S1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi साल के अंत तक भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन, 108MP पर है कंपनी की निगाहें

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to watch live stream

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: How to watch live stream
Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8

News

Honor 20i Phantom Red Limited Edition first sale on August 8
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 launched in India: Check price, features
BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement

News

BSNL now charging Rs 50 for SIM card replacement