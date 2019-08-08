RentoMojo is a company, which offers furniture, appliances and electronics on monthly rental subscription. Currently, it is also giving 55-inch smart LED TVs on rent. Customers can rent a 55-inch smart LED TV from brands like Xiaomi, VU and Sanyo, and pay Rs 1,799 on a monthly basis. As per the website, interested users will also be required to deposit Rs 7,200 as a security charge.

The TV will come with Wi-Fi and Ethernet for internet connectivity. Needless to say, it will also support HDMI and USB ports. If you are looking for a Xiaomi TV, then RentoMojo will offer you the Mi 55-inch smart LED TV 4 Pro model. Read on to know more about other TVs.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55)

The Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro (55) features a 4K display with almost no bezels. It supports 3840×2160 pixels resolution and 178-degree wide viewing angle. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and response time of 8 milliseconds. The TV supports Dolby Audio and comes with two 8W speakers. In terms of ports, Xiaomi has equipped the Mi LED TV 4 Pro with two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI ports, one Ethernet port, one AV port and one S/PDIF port.

It also supports Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n for connectivity. The Mi LED TV 4 Pro is powered by quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 CPU coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs PatchWall with Android TV and supports Google Assistant for voice search. It is one of the best 55-inch smart LED TVs in India.

Vu Premium Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

As for Vu, you might get Vu’s Premium Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV. It offers a 55-inch A+ Grade pure prism panel. The TV ships with Android 7.0 OS. You get a smart remote control as well that has shortcut buttons for YouTube, Hotstar, App Store and Media. There’s a TV App Store for more such apps and content. You can also access the internet on your TV as it features Wi-Fi connectivity. Furthermore, there is an option to connect a LAN cable as well.

Sanyo 4K UHD (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Sanyo’s TV is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 50,999. The TV offers 20W speaker, 4K display with standard 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of connectivity, there are three HDMI ports and two USB ports as well. The 4K smart LED TV also offers support for Dolby Audio and more.