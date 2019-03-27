comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • 6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day: Honor Play for Rs 13,499, Vivo X21 for Rs 19,990 and more
News

6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day: Honor Play for Rs 13,499, Vivo X21 for Rs 19,990 and more

Deals

From Poco F1 and Honor Play to Vivo NEX, here are some of the top smartphone deals of the day.

vivo nex front and rear cameras

Photo Credits - Rehan Hooda

Amazon India and Flipkart are locking horns again with their smartphones-centric sales. Amazon India has Fab Phones Fest in its kitty while Flipkart kicked off its Mobiles Bonanza. However, it’s you who’ll reap the benefits of these sale events. From both the sites, we had a hard time picking up deals for you — the primary reason being that most discounts are limited only to EMI transactions. Thankfully, Flipkart does offer a handsome discount on prepaid purchases. Here are today’s best smartphone deals.

Vivo NEX (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 31,317
MRP: Rs 47,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM271

Vivo NEX sports a motorized pop-up selfie camera which isn’t a gimmick anymore. The 8-megapixel selfie snapper and the rear-placed dual camera setup ensure best quality images. The rear cameras offer 4-axis OIS for removing motion blur while shooting moving objects. You can enjoy the 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display in its full glory for it is nearly bezel-less and integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor. The beefed-up version of Vivo NEX is selling for Rs 31,317 at Amazon after a 10 percent instant discount on YES Bank Credit Card on EMI transactions. However, you are still required to pay interest on EMIs.

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

Also Read

Vivo NEX Review: Pushing the boundaries

Watch: Vivo NEX first look

Honor Play (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,499
MRP: Rs 21,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM272

We wholeheartedly recommend the Honor Play is one of the versatile and pleasing performance delivering phone. From gaming to imaging, it shines in every department. While the borderless display with a notch is fun for watching movies and you can always edit the photos clicked using the AI-powered Dual Lens twin cameras at the rear. Honor Fast Charge feature juices up the phone quickly as well. Honor Play is selling for Rs 13,499 at Amazon after a 10 percent instant discount on No Cost EMI (3 or 6 months tenure) by using a Yes Bank Credit Card.

Xiaomi Poco F1 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 17,999 or less
MRP: Rs 21,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM273

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is the flagship-challenger that also packs a unique Liquid Cool technology for better heat dissipation. So you can continue gaming or watch a 4K video without feeling the warmth building up behind the phone. The front-placed 20-megapixel selfie camera shoots stunning shots with AI Beauty 4.0 and Bokeh Effect. The UI has been developed to appear different from the MIUI and comes with a bank of useful optimizations. You can buy the POCO F1 for Rs 17,999 or less since Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 2,000 off on the exchange value.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Also Read

Xiaomi Poco F1 Review: So much power, so little money

Vivo X21 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 19,990
MRP: Rs 36,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM274

The X21’s 6.28-inch Super AMOLED screen is fabulous for the results it produces and accommodates an in-display fingerprint sensor. The dual rear cameras with LED flash flaunt the AI-powered features in the camera app. Vivo uses 3D Glass panels to construct the back of the X21, and that’s why it feels premium in hand. With a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and small notch, the front of the phone is all screen. You don’t have to worry about the battery life as the fast charging support juices it up faster than other phones. Vivo X21 is up for grabs for Rs 19,990 from Flipkart after a flat Rs 7,000 discount if you pay the full amount upfront using a Debit or Credit card from popular banks.

OPPO F9 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,990
MRP: Rs 21,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM275

Oppo F9 is suitable for selfie frenzy folks seeking a full-screen front for a seamless viewing experience and a minimal waterdrop notch. The 16-megapixel camera at the front provides ammunition to take selfies in all kinds of conditions. The dual rear cameras will also let you capture some slow-motion videos. You can pick the Oppo F9 for as low as Rs 11,990 after a flat Rs 5,000 discount on prepaid transactions using cards from popular banks.

LG V30+ (128GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 23,999
MRP: Rs 60,000
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM276

LG V30+ packs a punch for the multimedia enthusiasts with its 6-inch P-OLED QHD+ display. Also, it houses a quad DAC audio chip that promises Hi-Fi sound experience with lossless songs. It’s dual rear cameras can click beautiful photos and even record videos in a cinematic style that will knock your socks off. LG includes Quick Charge 3.0 and USB-Power Delivery support to charge the phone’s 3300 mAh battery quickly. The LG V30+ is a flagship-grade phone selling at Rs 23,999 on Flipkart. You can always opt for the exchange offer to get an extra Rs 500 off on the exchange value.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2019 12:56 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live
News
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live
6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day

Deals

6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

News

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

News

Xiaomi Mi 9X key specifications leak online with 48-megapixel camera; could be released in April

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Gaming

Apex Legends earned $92 million in its first month

Most Popular

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG V30+ and LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart: All you need to know

Deals

LG V30+ and LG G7 ThinQ get tempting discount on Flipkart: All you need to know
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live
6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day

Deals

6 Best Smartphone deals of the Day
Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go sale today at 2PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर डार्क मोड जल्द होगा पेश, एंड्रॉइड बीटा पर हुआ स्पॉट

रिलायंस जियो टेस्ट कर रहा है JioGigaFiber ट्रिपल प्ले प्लान, 100Mbps स्पीड के साथ मिलेगा 100GB डाटा

दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता इन-डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन यहां से खरीदें

हुवावे ने लॉन्च की दो स्मार्टवॉच, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होंगे हुवावे के लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप P30 और P30 Pro, अमेजन पर लाइव हुआ 'Notify Me' पेज

News

A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
News
A viral birthday year Twitter prank is locking users out of their accounts, here's how
Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more

News

Vivaldi 2.4 brings full toolbar customization, multiple user profiles, calculator and more
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to be available on Amazon India; 'Notify me' page goes live
Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China

News

Vivo S21 with triple rear cameras, pop-up selfie snapper goes official in China
Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement

News

Facebook launches tools to boost election engagement