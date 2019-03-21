comscore
6 Best Smartphone Deals of the Day: Vivo V9 Pro for Rs 16,140, Oppo A7 for Rs 13,290 and more

Here is today's roster of smartphone deals featuring some of the lauded phones having capable cameras and fabulous displays.

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Modern smartphones are all about the camera, and you’ll see most phones launching with a dual rear camera setup. That said, it’s not easy to choose the best one. Let alone getting the deals on them. That’s where we step in to pick the best deals on smartphones for you. Here is today’s roster of smartphone deals featuring some of the lauded phones having capable cameras and fabulous displays.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Samsung’s Galaxy A9 is a modern marvel with quad cameras at the rear to capture a lot of details in the photos. Samsung uses a combination of ultrawide angle lens, Telephoto lens, depth sensor, and main camera. The gradient on the Bubblegum Pink looks quite chic and different from other phones with dark back panels. The immersive Super AMOLED display and reliable 3,800 mAh battery take away the cake. You can grab the Galaxy A9 for as low as Rs 30,990 from Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Review: Solid for its design, cameras not so much

Deal Price: Rs 30,990
MRP: Rs 36,000
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM211

Vivo V9 Pro (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 16,140 or less
MRP: Rs 19,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM212

Vivo V9 Pro Review: Strong pricing with good performance

Vivo V9 Pro is a power-packed smartphone featuring a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. The phone houses Snapdragon 660 AIE which powers a lot of AI-driven features such as AI Face Access, AI Face Beauty, AI Boken mode, and more. The 16-megapixel AI selfie will capture stunning images that will impress your social media friends and followers. You can buy the phone for Rs 16,140 from Amazon after a 5% discount on No Cost EMI offer (3 or 6 months tenure) using ICICI Bank Credit or Debit cards. Also, you get an additional Rs 2,000 off if you buy the phone with an exchange offer from the Appario Retail seller.

Oppo A7 (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,290 or less
MRP: Rs 16,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM213

Oppo A7 Review: A Familiar Template

Of all the recent phones, the Waterdrop notch bearing screens look nearly non-obtrusive. OPPO A7 carries one with almost 90% screen-to-body ratio for a fuller view of the photos and videos. The phone’s anti-reflective coating makes it easier to use under the sun and bumps the screen’s brightness as well. You can grab the Glaring Gold variant for Rs 13,290 on No Cost EMI (3 or 6 months tenure) from Amazon by using ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Card to get 5% instant discount on EMI transactions.

Vivo Y95 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 14,990
MRP: Rs 18,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM214

Vivo’s Y95 with an edge-to-edge 6.22-inch display sporting a dewdrop notch at the top looks quite enticing. Again, this phone targets the selfie-frenzy folks with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. At the rear is a modest dual camera setup backing the plethora of modes in the camera app. Jovi is the personal assistant you can try out for getting quick updates. Vivo Y95 is selling for Rs 14,990 at Flipkart, and you can go for the exchange offer to get extra Rs 1,000 off on the exchange value.

Vivo V9 Pro (32GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 12,299
MRP: Rs 19,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM215

Vivo V9 Pro Review: Strong pricing with good performance

Vivo V9 Youth is a selfie-centric smartphone boasting of a 16-megapixel snapper on the notch. The phone’s AI learns and adapts to your facial features to improve the selfies over time. You can always use the AI Selfie, Shot Re-focus, AI HDR, and AR Stickers. The dual rear cameras can also click good shots that you can edit on the 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. Make the best of the bike mode to ride safely and the Game Mode 2.0 for fun gaming sessions. The V9 Yout is selling for Rs 12,299 at TATACLiQ.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Watch: Xiaomi Mi A2 First Look

Deal Price: Rs 11,399
MRP: Rs 15,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM216

Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: A worthy sequel

The last one on the list comes with a fringe discount for the loves of stock experience from the Android One family. The Mi A2 delivers a pleasing and no-nonsense performance. You can rely on the cameras to click fantastic pictures. Topping that is the fact that the phone supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging to juice up quicker than most phones in a similar price range. The Mi A2 is selling for Rs 11,399 at Amazon after a 5% instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transaction. Thankfully, you can avail the No Cost EMI option for 3 or 6 months tenure.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2019 1:55 PM IST

