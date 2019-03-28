6 best smartphone deals of the day: Xiaomi Mi A2 for Rs 9,999, Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 39,900 and more

Today is the last day for Amazon India’s Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza sales. We had fun checking out the deals on smartphones under both the sales. However, not all were worth mentioning, and that’s why we cherry-pick the best ones. Amazon gears up with its Appario Retail seller to offer extra discounts on the exchange value. Look at it as a decent way to discard your old but functional phones. However, do read through the terms and conditions of exchange before buying a phone. Check out the six best smartphone deals for today.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Less than Rs 39,900

MRP: Rs 62,500

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM281

The arrival of Samsung Galaxy S10 and its variants have pushed the Galaxy S9 in the discount. The S9 is still a worth flagship packing the Super AMOLED display and a powerful Exynos SoC. Its single 12-megapixel camera with dual aperture lens clicks excellent photos. Samsung is pushing out the new One UI based Android 9.0 Pie update for it as well. The Galaxy S9 is selling for Rs 48,900 on Amazon, and you can opt for the exchange offer to get an extra Rs 9,000 discount on the exchange value by Appario Retail seller. Also, it’s available with No Cost EMI offer by using a credit or debit card from most major banks.

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB+4GB)

Deal Price: Less than Rs 9,999

MRP: Rs 17,499

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM282

The Mi A2 is the best option for enjoying a stock Android user interface on a budget. A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the phone’s 5.99-inch Full HD+ display. You can use the screen as a large viewfinder while clicking selfies with the 20-megapixel front camera. The phone doesn’t have a headphone port but bundles a USB Type-C to Audio adapter in the box. You can buy the Mi A2 for lower than Rs 9,999 by opting for the exchange offer. Appario Retail seller is offering an extra Rs 2,000 off on the exchange value.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi A2 First Look

OPPO R17 Pro (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Less than Rs 34,990

MRP: Rs 49,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM283

The Radiant Mist variant’s finish sporting the fog lightning is soothing to the eye and gives it a premium as well as stylish feel. The R17 Pro’s design is spell-binding, and waterdrop notch bearing screen with Full HD+ resolution looks fantastic. The dual rear cameras can shoot photos in RAW format with a lot of details. Oppo includes the SuperVOOC Flash Charge support that can juice up to 40 percent battery in a matter of 10 minutes. The phone lists for Rs 39,990 at Amazon. However, you can buy it in an exchange offer from Appario Retail seller who offers Rs 5,000 extra discount on the exchange value.

Vivo V15 (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Less than Rs 20,990

MRP: Rs 26,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM284

Vivo V15 is suitable for the stylish selfie clicking folks who can make the best of the 32-megapixel pop-up camera. Vivo packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 24-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel Super Wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. The AI-powered features go beyond beauty and offer Body Shaping in photos. The ripple design looks good and feels great in hands during gaming sessions. Vivo includes a Dual-engine Fast Charging feature to juice up the phone quickly. You can buy the V15 for less than 20,990 from Flipkart by opting for an exchange offer which will fetch you Rs 3,000 extra discount on the exchange value.

Oppo K1 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Less than Rs 15,490

MRP: Rs 18,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM285

Flipkart is offering a decent deal on the freshly launched Oppo K1. If you pay upfront for the K1, then the site gives you a discount of Rs 1,000 on the prepaid transactions. Also, if you opt to exchange an old phone, then you get an extra Rs 500 off on the exchange value. In the end, you’ll end up paying less than Rs 15,490 on K1. Oppo includes a waterdrop notch bearing full-view AMOLED screen on the front which also carries an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OPPO F9 Pro (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Less than Rs 15,990

MRP: Rs 25,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM286

OPPO F9 Pro’s Sunrise Red variant is such an eye-candy with its finish and the waterdrop screen on the front. Its 25-megapixel selfie snapper also supports HDR along with AI Selfie and other image tweaking features. OPPO boasts of the included VOOC Flash Charging that can provide you two hours of talk time with a mere 5 minutes of charging. OPPO F9 Pro is selling for Rs 19,990 at Amazon. You can buy it for less than Rs 15,990 from Appario Retail seller who’s offering Rs 4,000 extra discount on the exchange offer.