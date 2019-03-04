6 smartphone deals of the day: Apple iPhone XR at Rs 67,446, Vivo V15 Pro at Rs 27,540 and more

Amazon India is warming up for a smartphone sale starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, we managed to spot some exciting deals on smartphones across a few e-commerce sites. You don’t need a specific bank card to buy the phones in the deals today. However, if you plan to grab one using No Cost EMI offer, you might have to check the respective site and listing. Today’s compilation consists of smartphones that made a debut barely six to eight months ago. So they’re still quite relevant and collected praise as worthy performers.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 67,446

MRP: Rs 76,900

Apple’s iPhone XR is water and dustproof to ward off accidental spills. Its body is made of aero-grade aluminum and on the front is a new 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display which is a delight to use. Apple continues to push the camera’s capabilities. The iPhone XR’s white variant selling at Rs 67,446 on Paytm Mall. To buy it at that price, you must pick ‘MOB5MV2000’ promo code to get Rs 3,550 cash back, and a Paytm Mall shopping coupon worth Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 18,990

MRP: Rs 25,600

The Samsung Galaxy A7 kicked off the triple camera trend in its slim body, and you can capture amazing ultra wide shots. The Super Pixel technology collects a lot of detail in low light conditions while Live Focus provides you the background blur for tweaking the selfies. A Super AMOLED display carrying Galaxy A7 is selling at Amazon India for Rs 18,990, and is available with No Cost EMI option on all major credit and debit cards.

Vivo V15 Pro (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 27,540

MRP: Rs 32,990

Vivo V15 Pro made its debut recently with its 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The rear-placed triple camera setup is also quite impressive with 48-megapixel+8-megapixel+5-megapixel cameras. The phone offers a dual charging engine to juice it up quickly. The Vivo V15 Pro is up for pre-booking, and you can save Rs 1,450 by choosing ‘SAVE5’ promo code at Paytm Mall.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,999

MRP: Rs 15,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 received a handsome price cut and is now available for Rs 9,999 from Flipkart. You can opt for the exchange offer to bring down that price further. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a near-stock Android 8.0 Oreo interface and flaunts a 6.26-inch Full HD screen with a notch. Asus packs a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging, and it should easily last you two days on a single charge. The triple card slot with a dedicated space for a microSD card is excellent for those who love to carry their multimedia library along.

Vivo V9 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 14,990

MRP: Rs 17,990

Vivo’s V9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full HD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. The phone’s Snapdragon 660 chip powers the AI-features in the 16-megapixel selfie camera along with AI Bokeh, AI Face Beauty, and AI HDR. The dedicated Game Mode 2.0 blocks out calls, messages, and notifications to let you enjoy an interruption-free gaming session. You can buy the Vivo V9 Pro for Rs 14,990 from Flipkart, and bring down the price by opting for the exchange offer.

Motorola One Power (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,999

MRP: Rs 18,599

Motorola’s latest One Power provides a 6.2-inch display with a notch. It runs the pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo smoothly and offers 5,000mAh battery to last two days easily. The front-placed 12-megapixel selfie snapper gives you good photos, and so does the rear-placed twin cameras consisting of 16-megapixel+5-megapixel sensors. Motorola One Power is up for sale at Rs 13,999 from Flipkart. The Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders get an additional Rs 400 off.