comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • 6 smartphone deals of the day: Apple iPhone XR at Rs 67,446, Vivo V15 Pro at Rs 27,540 and more
News

6 smartphone deals of the day: Apple iPhone XR at Rs 67,446, Vivo V15 Pro at Rs 27,540 and more

Deals

Today's smartphone deals are available across sites like Flipkart, Amazon India, and Paytm Mall.

Apple iPhone XR (38)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

Amazon India is warming up for a smartphone sale starting tomorrow. Meanwhile, we managed to spot some exciting deals on smartphones across a few e-commerce sites. You don’t need a specific bank card to buy the phones in the deals today. However, if you plan to grab one using No Cost EMI offer, you might have to check the respective site and listing. Today’s compilation consists of smartphones that made a debut barely six to eight months ago. So they’re still quite relevant and collected praise as worthy performers.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 67,446
MRP: Rs 76,900
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM41

Apple’s iPhone XR is water and dustproof to ward off accidental spills. Its body is made of aero-grade aluminum and on the front is a new 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display which is a delight to use. Apple continues to push the camera’s capabilities. The iPhone XR’s white variant selling at Rs 67,446 on Paytm Mall. To buy it at that price, you must pick ‘MOB5MV2000’ promo code to get Rs 3,550 cash back, and a Paytm Mall shopping coupon worth Rs 2,000.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 18,990
MRP: Rs 25,600
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM42

The Samsung Galaxy A7 kicked off the triple camera trend in its slim body, and you can capture amazing ultra wide shots. The Super Pixel technology collects a lot of detail in low light conditions while Live Focus provides you the background blur for tweaking the selfies. A Super AMOLED display carrying Galaxy A7 is selling at Amazon India for Rs 18,990, and is available with No Cost EMI option on all major credit and debit cards.

Vivo V15 Pro (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 27,540
MRP: Rs 32,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM43

Vivo V15 Pro made its debut recently with its 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The rear-placed triple camera setup is also quite impressive with 48-megapixel+8-megapixel+5-megapixel cameras. The phone offers a dual charging engine to juice it up quickly. The Vivo V15 Pro is up for pre-booking, and you can save Rs 1,450 by choosing ‘SAVE5’ promo code at Paytm Mall.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 9,999
MRP: Rs 15,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM44

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 received a handsome price cut and is now available for Rs 9,999 from Flipkart. You can opt for the exchange offer to bring down that price further. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 features a near-stock Android 8.0 Oreo interface and flaunts a 6.26-inch Full HD screen with a notch. Asus packs a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging, and it should easily last you two days on a single charge. The triple card slot with a dedicated space for a microSD card is excellent for those who love to carry their multimedia library along.

Vivo V9 Pro

Deal Price: Rs 14,990
MRP: Rs 17,990
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM45

Vivo’s V9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full HD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch at the top. The phone’s Snapdragon 660 chip powers the AI-features in the 16-megapixel selfie camera along with AI Bokeh, AI Face Beauty, and AI HDR. The dedicated Game Mode 2.0 blocks out calls, messages, and notifications to let you enjoy an interruption-free gaming session. You can buy the Vivo V9 Pro for Rs 14,990 from Flipkart, and bring down the price by opting for the exchange offer.

Motorola One Power (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 13,999
MRP: Rs 18,599
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRM46

Motorola’s latest One Power provides a 6.2-inch display with a notch. It runs the pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo smoothly and offers 5,000mAh battery to last two days easily. The front-placed 12-megapixel selfie snapper gives you good photos, and so does the rear-placed twin cameras consisting of 16-megapixel+5-megapixel sensors. Motorola One Power is up for sale at Rs 13,999 from Flipkart. The Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders get an additional Rs 400 off.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A7

19990

Android OS, v4.4.x (KitKat)
Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, LED flash
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

12999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Dual - 12MP + 5MP
Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

28990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 12:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
thumb-img
News
Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs
thumb-img
News
Honor 20 leaked render hints at triple-camera setup; detailed spec-sheet leaked
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16s will come with 48-megapixel main camera, founder Huang Zhang confirms

Editor's Pick

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
News
Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

News

Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

Realme 3 India launch live updates

News

Realme 3 India launch live updates

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

News

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

Most Popular

Royole FlexPai First Impressions: Foldable smartphones started here

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3 5G First Impressions

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus First Impressions

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Realme 3 India launch live updates

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning

Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

6 top smartphone deals of the day

Deals

6 top smartphone deals of the day
OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

News

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display
OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup

News

OnePlus 7 3D renders and 360-degree video leaks, hints at pop-up selfie camera setup
Vivo V15 launched with pop-up selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC: Specifications, price

News

Vivo V15 launched with pop-up selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC: Specifications, price
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone 5Z get permanent price cut in India

Deals

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone 5Z get permanent price cut in India

हिंदी समाचार

कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म, Meizu 16s स्मार्टफोन में होगा 48 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

OnePlus 7 में हो सकता है पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, लीक हुए 3D रैंडर्स और 360-degree वीडियो में मिला संकेत

विदेश में रहते हुए घर वालों से करें बात, एयरटेल ने लॉन्च किए 3 इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग वाले प्लान

भारत में आज लॉन्च होगा Realme 3, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

PUBG गेम में चीटिंग करने वालों की खैर नहीं, मशीन लर्निंग से ऐसे पकड़ लिए जाएंगे चीटर्स

News

Realme 3 India launch live updates
News
Realme 3 India launch live updates
Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning

News

Nokia 9 PureView OTA update rolling out with imaging quality tuning
Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

News

Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest

News

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou sues Canada and its federal police over December arrest
OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display

News

OnePlus 7 hands-on image leaks to reveal pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display