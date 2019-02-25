comscore
6 smartphone deals of the day: Offers on Google Pixel 3, Samsung Galaxy A7, Honor 9i and more

6 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on.

Though it’s month end, there’s no harm in checking out some attractive smartphone deals. The best part is that most of our hand-picked deals in today’s roster don’t require a specific bank’s credit or debit card. As usual, you can always check out how much exchange value your old phone might get you. Also, no cost EMIs are available on a couple of deals. Expect a lot of astonishing phones to debut at the on-going Mobile World Congress. However, do note that those phones might take a couple of months or more to hit the Indian shores and will come with an eye-watering price tag.

Google Pixel 3 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 60,790
MRP: Rs 71,000
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRFE251

Google Pixel 3 is currently the top-tier phone that offers pure Android experience and phenomenal camera results. Computational photography baked in the cameras is giving a lot of rivals a run for their money. Especially, the Night Mode and Ultra HDR Mode. The Pixel 3 sports an OLED display which doesn’t have a notch. You can buy the Pixel 3 from Paytm Mall for Rs 60,790 after choosing ‘SAVE5’ promo code to get Rs 3,200 as cashback.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

Samsung Galaxy A7 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 18,990
MRP: Rs 25,600
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRFE252

Samsung’s triple rear camera totting wonder carries an elegant design and distinct imaging features. For starters, the Galaxy A7‘s triple camera setup promises Ultra Wide shots to capture more details. Besides that, the Live Focus feature helps to click excellent portraits. Samsung uses a Super AMOLED Infinity display for fantastic colors and deeper contrasts. Grab the Samsung Galaxy A7 for Rs 18,990 from Amazon India, and you can buy it with no cost EMI offer which is applicable on all major credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A9 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 30,990
MRP: Rs 36,000
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRFE253

The Samsung Galaxy A9 with its quad camera setup is the elder kin of the Galaxy A7. You can count on the 10-megapixel telephoto lens to capture more details with 2x Optical Zoom. The 24-megapixel selfie camera will get you amazing portrait shots. While imaging is the strong trait of this phone, it comes beefed with stellar hardware and delivers a promising performance. The Galaxy A9 is selling for Rs 30,990 at Flipkart, and you can opt for the exchange offer to bring down the price.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 58,500
MRP: Rs 67,900
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRFE254

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a powerful laptop replacement that covers almost every aspect of productivity. It’s S Pen comes with improved sensitivity and nifty features. The gorgeous Super AMOLED display lets you enjoy multimedia and also aids while working with emails or spreadsheets. Even the battery life is quite reliable on the Galaxy Note 9 which is selling for Rs 58,500 on Amazon India.

Honor 9i (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 10,999
MRP: Rs 19,999
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRFE255

The Honor 9i was the first smartphone with quad cameras — two on the front and two cameras at the back. The selfie camera utilizes the Selfie Toning Flash and other lighting options to click better Bokeh selfies. Honor uses Kirin 659 chipset which runs the EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo without any major issues. Honor 9i with metallic unibody is on sale for Rs 10,999 at Flipkart.

LG G7 ThinQ

Deal Price: Rs 27,999
MRP: Rs 52,000
Link: http://bit.ly/BGRFE256

LG’s last year’s flagship phone is still an excellent phone with an all-around performance. The G7 ThinQ is selling at an attractive price of Rs 27,999 at Flipkart. It’s worth that price if you want a QHD+ OLED display, flagship-grade hardware, promising dual rear cameras, excellent audio output, and resistance from water and dust. The G7 ThinQ ticks every box and gives a stiff competition to OnePlus 6T.

  Published Date: February 25, 2019 1:13 PM IST

