6 smartphone deals of the day: Offers on OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy M20, Vivo V15 Pro and more

Android 9.0 Pie update is rolling out to a large number of phones, and it’s understandable that you’d want to try it out on a new phone. Since most of the older devices are unlikely to get the latest update, it is a reason to upgrade to a new phone. It’s not an excuse but a valid reason to bid farewell to your old phone that may no longer get security updates and patches.

While we’re on the topic, we would present you some of the best smartphones you can upgrade to. We’ve covered right from the budget to the premium ones. However, this is merely a suggestive list and not an absolute one. That said, you should check out the smartphone deals to grab one phone before the discount period ends.

OnePlus 6T (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 35,999 or less

MRP: Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T is currently one of the affordable flagship phones that ticks every box comfortably. Whether it’s the dual rear cameras or the 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, the phone delivers in every aspect. The widely lauded feature is its fast charging that juices up the unit quickly. OnePlus packs camera-centric and other software goodies in the Oxygen OS. You can either pay for OnePlus 6T upfront at Amazon India and get Rs 2,000 Amazon Pay balance as cashback. Or you can use YES Bank Credit Card to buy the OnePlus 6T on No Cost EMI (3 or 6 months only) to avail instant 10 percent discount (Rs 2,000) on the EMI transaction. Of course, you can always exchange an old phone to bring down the price further.

Apple iPhone XR (64GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 67,069

MRP: Rs 76,900

The Apple iPhone XR is currently the most affordable one from 2018 lineup. Its 12-megapixel iSight camera can capture stunning images and still beat the other dual cameras totting phones. Also, mobile operators now offer dual eSIM support, and that’s good news for you have to carry just the iPhone XR around. From shooting 4K videos to editing them on the go, the iPhone XR is capable of everything under the sun. The White variant of the iPhone XR is selling for Rs 67,069 on Paytm Mall. To avail that price, you must select the ‘CB5Movies200’ promo code to get Rs 3,530 as cashback.

Samsung Galaxy M20 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,690

MRP: Rs 13,390

Samsung’s latest offering of the Galaxy M-series features the M20 that has a 6.3-inch Infinity V display. The phone’s front fascia looks nearly bezel-less except for the V-shaped notch at the top. Samsung houses a 5,000mAh battery that can charge quickly and last you at least two days. The ultra-wide dual cameras at the rear can capture more area and give you a better photo quality. YES Bank Credit holders can buy this phone for Rs 11,691 from Amazon India at No Cost EMI (3 or 6 months tenure) after a 10 percent instant discount.

Vivo V15 Pro (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 27,540

MRP: Rs 28,990

Vivo’s recently debuted V15 Pro features a motorized 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. With such fancy features, you also get triple rear camera setup which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. Also, the 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display is indeed impressive. The Ruby Red variant flaunts an eye-popping gradient at the back. Vivo V15 Pro is available for Rs 27,540 from Paytm Mall. Also, you’ll be eligible for a one-time screen replacement for just Rs 999 within six months of activating the phone.

Vivo Y81i (16GB+2GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 6690 or less

MRP: Rs 10,990

The budget-friendly Y81i is a no-nonsense phone featuring a notch at the front and a very minimalist styling. Its 13-megapixel camera comes loaded with slow motion, pro mode, face beauty, and other modes. The phone is best for folks who just want to click photos and share them over social networks. Or for those who want to make calls and use messaging apps. Vivo Y81i is up for grabs from Amazon, and if you have a YES Bank Card, then you can buy it with the No Cost EMI offer (3 to 6 months tenure). Also, if you plan to opt for the exchange offer, the Appario Retail seller offers an additional Rs 500 discount on the exchange value.

Nokia 6.1 (32GB+3GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 11,000

MRP: Rs 16,999

Nokia’s 6.1 is one of the fighters with the clean and stock Android 9.0 Pie running on it. Nokia uses a 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass display that measures 5.5-inches with Full HD resolution. The Blue-Gold variant looks classy with the golden accents running across the borders of the phone. Nokia 6.1 is selling for Rs 11,000 from Amazon India.