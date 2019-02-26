comscore
6 top smartphone deals: Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs 60,900, Vivo Y81i at Rs 7,999 and more

Here are six smartphone deals on e-commerce websites you shouldn't miss out on.

  Published: February 26, 2019 2:58 PM IST
February is inching closer to its end, and that does mildly affect the online deals on smartphones. But that did not stop us from spotting some exciting deals. Early buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S10 do get an attractive cashback. So it’s a now or forever — you’ll have to wait for a while to see discounts on this flagship. Flipkart‘s Month-End Mobile Fest offers very less discount on the phones while many continue to sell at a discounted rate. Here are six smartphone deals that are worthy for anyone looking to buy a new powerful or a budget handset.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 60,900
MRP: Rs 66,900
Samsung’s 2019 flagship Galaxy S10 has a gorgeous new Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, which carries a punch-hole camera. The Galaxy S10 packs a powerful octa-core Exynos 9820 chipset, and a triple camera at the rear capable of clicking DSLR quality images. Samsung has packed several features so look out for our Galaxy S10 review soon. In the meantime, you can pre-order the Galaxy S10 at Rs 60,900 from Samsung’s site, Amazon, Flipkart, or Paytm after using HDFC Bank Card to avail Rs 6,000 as cashback.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 24,000
MRP: Rs 38,000
Samsung Galaxy A8 Star flaunts the Super AMOLED Infinity display. However, the dual rear cameras have a new Dual Intellicam feature which helps the cameras adapt with the light automatically. The premium design makes the Galaxy A8 Star even more desirable, and it also has you covered with a capable selfie camera. The Galaxy A8 Star is selling for Rs 24,000 at Amazon India. You can avail five percent discount using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card by buying it on EMI.

Vivo NEX (128GB+8GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 34,490
MRP: Rs 47,990
Vivo’s phone that pops out the selfie camera is a premium phone packing competitive hardware as well. The phone uses Sony’s Image Sensors in its dual camera setup featuring AI HDR Scene detection, Dual Pixel Sensor, and more. Vivo NEX equips a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display which looks stunning, and the phone is selling for 34,490 from Amazon after five discount using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card for buying it on EMI.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look</3>

Vivo Y81i (16GB+2GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 7,999
MRP: Rs 10,990
Vivo’s budget-friendly Y81i has a 6.22-inch HD+ display and packs just enough punch. At the rear is a 13-megapixel camera and on the front is a selfie camera with AI Face Beauty feature. It runs Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and packs 3,260mAh battery. Its Face Unlock is quick to let you access the phone from the lockscreen. The Vivo Y81i is up for grabs for Rs 7,999 from Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Deal Price: Rs 42,990
MRP: Rs 74,690
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with a large Super AMOLED display is a premium phone that still has the potential to challenge the current-generation flagship devices. Its dual cameras can capture stunning visuals and record excellent 4K videos at 60fps. The S Pen is a nifty tool that boosts productivity and fuels creativity. Samsung is selling the Galaxy Note 8 from its official website for Rs 42,990.

  Published Date: February 26, 2019 2:58 PM IST

