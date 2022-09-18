comscore Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 price cut: Check out the new prices
News

After iPhone 14 launch, older iPhones get price cut on Amazon, Flipkart

Deals

Amazon and Flipkart will host their Great Indian Festival sale and Big Billion Days sale respectively on September 23.

iPhone-13

Apple recently launched its iPhone 14 series, includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, in India at a starting price of Rs 79,990. Although Apple has announced a few bank offers for the buyers, but these new models can still be heavy on the pocket of many. The good news is, that popular older iPhone models including iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, are available at lower prices on the e-commerce platforms: Flipkart, Amazon. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 new prices on Flipkart, Amazon

Here’s the detailed breakdown of the prices: Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.1 with bug fixes for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models

Apple iPhone 13 Also Read - Three out of four phone purchases on Amazon are from buyers in the Tier 2 cities, small towns

Amazon: Rs 65,990 (128GB), Rs 74,900 (256GB)

Flipkart: Rs 69,900 (128GB), 79,900 (256GB)

On Flipkart, buyers will get an additional instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards. Flipkart will give an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,000 on the handset. Amazon, on the other hand, will give an exchange bonus of up to Rs 14,350.

Apple iPhone 12

Amazon: Rs 52,900 (64GB), Rs 57,900 (128GB)

Flipkart: Rs 59,900 (64GB), Rs 64,900 (128GB)

On Flipkart, customers can get an exchange bonus of up to 19,000 on the purchase of iPhone 12. Notably, the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale (will start on September 23) preview page reveals that this iPhone model will sell at a starting price of “3X,XXX”.

Apple iPhone 11

Amazon: Rs 41,990 (64GB), Rs 48,900 (128GB)

Flipkart: Rs 43,900 (64GB), Rs 48,900 (128GB)

The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 11 on both Flipkart and Amazon, has recieved a price cut of Rs 6,000. Just like for other iPhone models, Flipkart will offer up to Rs 19,000 off on exchange and Amazon will give up to Rs 14,350, depending on the model.

Notably, Apple has officially discontinued Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 mini. However, these models will still be available for purchase on the e-commerce platforms as long as the stocks last.

For the unversed, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on September 23 and will come to an end on September. Just like always, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will also start the same day as the Flipkart sale. The end date of the Amazon sale is yet to be announced.

  • Published Date: September 18, 2022 12:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 18, 2022 12:08 PM IST
