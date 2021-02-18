comscore Airtel is offering 6GB free data coupons on prepaid recharge plans: Here's how to get
Airtel is offering free 6GB data coupons on prepaid recharge plans: Here's how to get

Airtel is offering free 6GB data coupons on prepaid recharge offers of Rs 291 and above via the Airtel Thanks app. We take a look at how to get.

Airtel is offering free 6GB data coupons on prepaid recharge plans.

Airtel is offering free data coupons of up to 6GB on prepaid recharge offers. Under Airtel’s ‘Free Data Coupons’ offer, Airtel prepaid subscribers can avail up to 6GB worth of data coupons. Do note that users will need to recharge with an unlimited recharge pack of a minimum value of Rs 291 via the Airtel Thanks app. Also Read - Airtel vs Vi vs Reliance Jio: Best Prepaid Plans under Rs 250 with extra data benefit

Airtel will give out 6GB free data coupons to users in the form of 1GB data coupons only to those who win Airtel’s eligibility criteria. Those who will be eligible for Airtel’s free 6GB data coupons will be informed via an SMS. Also Read - Airtel says its networks are 5G-ready, wants to become pan-India player

Airtel offers up to 6GB free data coupons: How to get

• Do note that this is an app exclusive offer, so users will need to recharge through the Airtel Thanks app to avail the coupons. Also Read - Pakistan-based hackers behind the recent Airtel data leak: Report

• To reiterate, minimum prepaid recharge of Rs 291 needs to be done via the app.

• Airtel will give two coupons of 1GB data each on recharges of Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398, and Rs 448. The free data coupons will be valid for 28 days.

• Those who recharge with Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558, and Rs 599 will be eligible to get four coupons of 1GB data each. In this case, the coupons will be valid for 56 days.

• Finally, six coupons of 1GB each (valid for 84 days) will be given put prepaid recharge plans of Rs 598 and Rs 698.

Those who win the free data coupons will receive a coupon credit message on the Airtel number that they have recharged. The coupons can be claimed from the ‘My Coupons’ section on the Airtel Thanks App. Airtel will also mention the validity of the coupons in the app, though the coupon will expire within one day once it is claimed.

  • Published Date: February 18, 2021 3:35 PM IST

