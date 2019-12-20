DTH operator Tata Sky is gearing up to launch its first hybrid set-top-box, Tata Sky Binge+. We have already seen it in leaked photos, and the formal launch is expected anytime soon. Airtel launched its Xstream Box set-top-box for Rs 3,999 in September this year. Now, ahead of Tata Sky Binge+ launch, Airtel has discounted the Xstream Box.

Airtel Xstream Box detailed

Airtel rolled out Xstream Thanks offer in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. Under this offer, the telco discount the set-top-box by Rs 1,750, thus offering it at Rs 2,249. Now, according to a report on DreamDTH, the offer has been extended all over India. However, it will be a limited period offer.

Airtel is promoting the offer through via the Airtel Thanks app by showing pop-up banners and pushing notifications to eligible customers. So, if you are an Airtel user, and eligible for the offer, you should be able to see a notification for the same. DreamDTH notes that customers will get 7-day free trial at Rs 2249. Also, the default plan will range between Rs 687 to Rs 710, instead of Rs 360 Airtel bundle that is normally offered.

For the price users pay, they will get one-year warranty worth Rs 100, and access to Airtel Xstream platform content for free. The subscription usually costs Rs 999. After booking, the connection will be installed and activated in 48 hours.

Specifications

Coming to specifications, you get a 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. A microSD card slot is also present with support for up to 128GB. You can also connect a USB thumb drive or an external HDD. There are two USB 2.0 ports for that. The Airtel Xstream Box also comes with an HDMI 2.0 port, composite output, and a SPDIF port. For internet connectivity, you have both Wi-Fi and Ethernet support. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth support is also present.