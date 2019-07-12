Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and the e-commerce giant has slowly started revealing various offers that consumers can avail during the sale. Amazon India will have exclusive offers during the Prime Day sale on Alexa-enabled Smart Home products across categories like smart appliances, smart cameras and more. There will be a discount of up to 50 percent on these devices during Amazon Prime Day.

Consumers will be able to purchase a wide array of products using Alexa including smart lights from brands such as Wipro, Philips Hue, Syska, TP-Link and more available on Amazon India. The website notes that the Yeelight Smart LED Light bulb will cost Rs 1,399. The 8W Wipro Wi-Fi enabled Smart LED bulb will cost consumers Rs 899.

Other categories such as Smart Plugs, Smart Remote, Smart Fans and more will also see discounted prices during Amazon Prime Day. Amazon has already discounted Alexa-powered smart home speaker ‘Echo dot’ (3rd Gen) before the sale. The entry-level smart speaker was launched last year in September for Rs 4,499 alongside the Echo Plus, and the Echo Sub. Now the new retail price has gone down by Rs 500. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now be available for Rs 3,999 in India.

The Prime Day event will go on for 48 hours while including exclusive sales, best deals, and blockbuster video titles. Amazon claims that users will witness the “best deals, over 1,000 new product launches and never-seen-before entertainment.”

During the sale, HDFC Bank is offering 10 percent discount and there will also be bonus offers from Amazon Pay. Those shopping during Amazon Prime Day, will have option to avail no cost EMI offers and over 1,000 exchange offers. Amazon India says customers can shop, and get offers worth Rs 1,100 powered by Amazon Pay during the sale.