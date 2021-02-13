Amazon announces Apple Days sale starting today. The sale will continue until February 17, the e-commerce giant confirmed. During the Apple Days sale, Amazon.in is selling several Apple products including iPhones, Airpods, iPads and more with massive discount. Flipkart is also hosting Apple Days sale, which will end on February 14. Also Read - Flipkart Apple Days Sale best offers: Massive discount on iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 12 mini

During the Apple Days sale Amazon is offering discount on iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11 Pro series, iPhone 7, iPad Mini, Airpods and more apple products. The e-commerce giant also revealed that e-commerce giant is offering a discount of up to Rs 14,410 on iPhone 12 Mini with HDFC Bank Cards in a Valentine's Day special offer valid till February 14, 2021

Customers will also be able to pick options like No-cost EMI and additional discounts using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Revealing the deals, Amazon.in confirmed that the iPhone 12 Mini will be available at a discounted price of Rs 64,490 after a discount of Rs 5,410.

The iPhone 11 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 82,900. Amazon revealed that customers will be able to avail an additional discount of Rs 9,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Cards valid till February 14.

During the Apple Days sale, customers will be able to save up to Rs 6,000 on iPad Mini and an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Airpods with charging case will also be available for Rs 12,490 with a discount of Rs 2,000.

Meanwhile, during Flipkart Apple Days sale products like iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro and more are available with massive discount. You can get details of Flipkart Apple Days sale here.