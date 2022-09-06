comscore Amazon announces Great Indian Festival sale in India: All we know so far
Amazon announces Great Indian Festival sale in India: Check details

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will take place around the same time in India. The sale dates are yet to be announced.

Amazon has announced that it will host its Great Indian Festival sale in India. Although the official sale dates are yet to be announced, the e-commerce platform has teased a few deals and offers on some products that will be available during the upcoming sale. Amazon India has also announced that it will give a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. Customers will also get discounts on HDFC cards on select products. Also Read - iPhone 13 selling with massive discounts: How to get 128GB variant at Rs 49,999 or lower

The company will offer up to 40 percent off on smartphones during the sale. As per the preview on the website, Amazon will offer discounts on several smartphones by Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Realme, Oppo and more and mobile accessories. Some of the popular smartphones that will be available on discounts include iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Oppo A64, Oppo A31, iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10T, Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G and so on. Also Read - Infinix Note 12 Pro to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart

As for the latest and upcoming smartphone launches, smartphones including iQOO Z6 Lite 5, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform with offers during the upcoming sale. Also Read - Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Offers on headphones, speakers from Sony, boAt, JBL, Blaupunkt

Amazon will also host “Crazy offer” deals every six hours during the sale. Additionally, the preview of the sale also hints at “Kickstarter deals”, “8 pm deals”, pre-booking offers, “Grand Opening Deals” and more.

Mobile accessories including headsets, power banks, cases, covers, chargers, cables and more will also be available at discounted prices.

For the unversed, Flipkart has also announced its own Big Billion Days sale that will also take place around the same time in India as the Great Indian Festival sale. Buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Smartphones by brands like Samsung, Realme, Poco and Vivo will be available at discounts during the sale. The sale dates are yet to be announced.

