Amazon Prime Friday sale announced: Check top offers here

Amazon announces Prime Friday sale: Check top offers here

Amazon India today announced the Amazon Prime Friday sale for all its Prime members in India. The sale started on October 7 and it will be running throughout this month.

  • Amazon India today announced Prime Friday sale for Prime members in the country.
  • The Amazon Prime Friday sale started on October 7 and it will available on all Fridays in the month.
  • Amazon Prime Friday sale is a part of Amazon India's ongoing Great Indian Festival sale in India.
Amazon Prime Friday

Image: Amazon

Amazon India is hosting the Great Indian Festival on its platform in the country. On the sidelines of its ongoing sale, the company today announced the Amazon Prime Friday sale for all its Prime members in the country. As a part of its Amazon Prime Friday sale in the country, the e-retailer is giving special discounts to on the purchase of a variety of items including laptops, smartphones, and home appliances on all Fridays in the month starting 12AM on October 7. Also Read - Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10R, Galaxy S22 5G and more

As a part of its Prime Friday sale, Amazon India is giving a welcome reward worth Rs 2,500 along with unlimited five percent cashback on all shopping to the Prime members who sign up for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. In addition to this Prime members will get a minimum of 10 percent discount on the booking flight tickets and an extra cash back of of up to 10 percent back on the payments made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Also Read - Amazon gave an appraisal to its warehouse workers. It's just $1.

The e-retailer also said that Prime members can save big on daily commutes by upgrading to Uber Premier at the price of an UberGo for three rides per month using Amazon Pay balance. Additionally, the company said that Prime members who are looking to make gold investments can avail a special offer of five percent or up to Rs 1,000 cashback on purchase of Digital Gold between October 10, 2022, and October 24, 2022. Lastly, Prime will get a cashback of Rs 200 on purchasing Amazon Pay Gift Cards worth Rs 2,000. Also Read - Amazon introduces new features including multi-camera view for Alexa

Apart from the above mentioned offers, Amazon India is also offering Prime members special discounts on the purchase of various gizmos and gadgets as a part of its Prime Friday sale. Here are some of the top offers that you need to check out:

— Amazon India is offering up to 72 percent off on the purchase of all Echo and Fire TV devices.
— Amazon India is also offering up to 76 percent off on Echo Smart home combinations to its Prime members.
— Amazon is also offering up to 45 percent off on the purchase of Google TV powered Sony smart TV.
— Amazon is also offering up to 40 percent off on the purchase of Intel Evo powered laptops and up to Rs 40,000 on Windows 11 powered PCs.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 2:18 PM IST
