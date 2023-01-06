comscore Amazon announces Prime Phones Party sale for Prime users in India
Amazon announces Prime Phones Party sale for Prime users in India

Check out the best deals and discounts on Samsung, Xiaomi, Tecno, Realme and more smartphones.

  • Amazon Prime Phones Party sale will end on January 8.
  • Oppo A77 will be available at Rs 15,499, and 6 months at no cost EMI for prime customers.
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available at a starting price of Rs 52,999 during the upcoming sale.
Amazon has announced that it is currently hosting its Prime Phones Party sale that will come to an end on January 8. During the sale, buyers will get an instant 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards. Smartphones from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung. iQOO, Tecno, Realme, Oppo and more will be available on discounts and offers. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets a price cut in India: Check new pricing, offers

Here are the best deals on smartphones announced by the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Amazon introduces Matter for its Alexa devices

Amazon Prime Phones Party sale: Best deals on smartphones

Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, Xiaomi 12 Pro will be available at an effective price of Rs 54,999, down from Rs 62,999. The price is after applying the Amazon coupon of Rs 1,000. Other Xiaomi smartphones that will be available at discounts include Redmi 11 prime 5G and Redmi K50i. Also Read - OnePlus sale live: Best deals on OnePlus 10 series, Nord 2T 5G, Nord Buds and more

Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available at a starting price of Rs 52,999 during the upcoming sale. Additionally, Galaxy M13 will sell at Rs 9,999, including extra Rs 1,000 off with a bank offer. Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M32 Prime at Rs 16,499 and 12,499 respectively after applying the Amazon coupon discount.

During the ongoing Amazon sale, Oppo A77 will be available at Rs 15,499, and 6 months at no cost EMI for prime customers. Tecno Spark 9 will also be available at a starting price of Rs 7,559 on Amazon. For the unversed, the newly launched Tecno Phantom X2 will be available for purchase at Rs 39,999, alongwith 12 months of prime membership.

As for the Realme smartphones, Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro will be available at Rs 10,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively after applying the Amazon coupon worth Rs 2,000 and the bank offer.

Notably, the sale will be live until January 8 on the Amazon India website.

For the unversed, Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy confirmed that the company is laying off around 18,000 employees and several teams will be impacted, especially Amazon Stores along with People, Experience and Technology (PXT) organisations.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 2:15 PM IST
