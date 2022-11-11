Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale announced: Check top deals

Amazon India has announced the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale on its platform. This sale began on November 11, 2022, and it will go on until November 15, 2022. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering discounts on the purchase of smartphone and accessories from companies such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQoo, Oppo and Realme among others. Also Read - OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13: See what's changed

Amazon India said that during its ongoing Smartphone Upgrade Days sale, interested buyers will get up to 40 percent off on the purchase of the smartphone of their choice. In addition to discount on purchase, the e-retail gaint will also be offering various bank offers to the interested buyers. For instance, interested buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on using their Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank cards for making the purchases until November 15, 2022. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G leak suggest Snapdragon 695 SoC, LCD panel and more

In addition to this, interested buyers will also be able to avail a discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 1,000 on the payments made via credit cards on smartphones for a minimum transaction value of Rs 5,000 for payments by Federal Bank card and Rs 8,000 on the payments made by Bank of Baroda cards. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra are now receiving stable Android 13 update

Here are some of the top deals being offered during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale:

— During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available for Rs 9,499. This includes a cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards.

— Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 21,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

— Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G and the Samsung S20 FE 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 28,740 respectively.

— During this sale, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be available for Rs 16,999 while the Redmi 10 Power will be available for Rs 11,499.

— Also, the Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi K50i will be available for Rs 8,550, Rs 12,499, and Rs 24,999 respectively.

— Additionally, the iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,999. Interested buyers will also get a no-cost-EMI offer for three and six months.

— During the ongoing sale, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and the OnePlus 10R Prime will be available at a starting price of Rs 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively.

— During the sale, the Realme Narzo 50 4G will be available for Rs 9,999 while the Realme Narzo 50i will be available for Rs 5,749. Interested buyers will get up to six months of no-cost-EMI offers on both the smartphones.