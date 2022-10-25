Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale announced: Check top offers here

Amazon India announced the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale on its platform in India. The Amazon Upgrade Days sale began in India today and it will go until October 28, 2022. During the course of this sale, Amazon India is offering special deals and major discounts on the purchase of smartphones and accessories. Also Read - How to not get scammed when ordering phone or electronics from e-commerce platforms

The e-retail giant today said that it will be offering a discount of up to 40 percent on the purchase of various smartphones, including the ones from companies such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Realme, and Tecno among others. The company will also be offering special discounts on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, Realme Narzo 50i, Redmi 10 series and iQOO Neo 6 5G during the course of its Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. Also Read - Amazon confirms the success of Great Indian Festival Sale: Consumers, sellers, and brands benefited by a huge margin

Apart from offering discounts on the purchase of various smartphones, Amazon India is also offering a bunch of bank offers to the interested buyers. This includes an instant discount of 10 percent instant discount using AU Bank, Federal Bank, RBL Bank Credit cards until October 28, 2022, and Axis Bank credit card until October 26, 2022. Interested buyers will get a discount of 10 percent of up to Rs 750 on credit cards on smartphones for a minimum transaction value of Rs 5,000. Additionally, they can avail exchange offers and no-Cost EMI option for up to nine months on the smartphones of their choice. Also Read - Diwali gifting ideas: Top 5G phones under Rs 20,000 to gift your loved ones

It is worth noting that the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale comes just days after Amazon India concluded its Great India Festival in India earlier this week.

Here are the top deals on the purchase of smartphones during the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale:

— During the course of its ongoing sale, Amazon India is offering the iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Lite 5G for Rs 14,999 and Rs 13,249 respectively. The offer price includes up to Rs 1,000 off and Rs 750 off respectively on select bank credit and debit cards.

— Similarly, the iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available at a starting price of Rs 25,999 during this sale.

— During the ongoing sale, Amazon India is offering the OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime at a starting price of Rs 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively.

— Similarly, the e-retailer is offering the Redmi Note 11T 5G for Rs 14,999, the Redmi 10A for Rs 6,996 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for Rs 18,499.

— It is also offering discounts on the purchase of the Redmi 9 Active, Redmi A1, and Redmi K50i smartphones that are available for Rs 7,299, Rs 5,489, and Rs 19,999 respectively on the platform.

— Realme smartphones: During the ongoing sale, the Realme Narzo 50 4G is available for Rs 9,999, while the Realme Narzo 50i is available for Rs 5,749. The offer price includes a cashback offer along with six months of no-cost EMI option.

— Also, the e-retailer is offering the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G for Rs 12,999. This offer packs a cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank credit and debit cards. It also includes three and six months of no cost EMI option.