Amazon Brand Day sale: Up to 50 percent discount on water purifiers from Eureka, AO Smith, and more
Amazon Brand Day sale: Up to 50 percent discount on water purifiers from Eureka, AO Smith, and more

Amazon offers 50 percent off on water purifiers during its Brand days sale. Companies including Eureka, HUL, Blue Star, and others are giving massive discounts on the purifiers equipped with features like RO+UV 6, Active Copper and Mineral Guard Technology, 8 Stages of Purification, and large tank.

Amazon offers 50 percent off on water purifiers during its Brand days sale. Companies including Eureka, HUL, Blue Star, and others are giving massive discounts on the purifiers equipped with features like RO+UV 6, Active Copper and Mineral Guard Technology, 8 Stages of Purification, and large tank.

AO Smith Water Purifier for home

The AO Smith Water Purifier for home is priced at Rs 14,600 during Amazon’s Brand days sale. The original price of the purifier is Rs 17,350, which means you get a 16 percent discount. You can earn 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards. Additionally, a 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 on OneCard Credit Card Transaction on a minimum purchase of Rs 5000. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73, A53, A33, and A23 key specifications revealed: Check details

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura is priced at Rs 16,290, down from Rs 23,000. You can also avail of this purifier at Rs 15,990 if you pay via Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. There is also an Amazon Pay reward to get 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 on a minimum purchase of Rs 500 using the postpaid card. You will also get rewards of Rs 1850 on card approval + 5% back on this product with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members.

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO is available at Rs 12,999, down from Rs 21,000. You can get this purifier at less than Rs 12,849 with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. You can also avail of no-cost EMI on selected cards for orders above Rs 3000. In addition, you will get 7.5 percent up to Rs. 2000 Instant Discount on Standard Chartered Credit Card EMI transactions.

Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Liter Water Purifier

The Blue Star Aristo RO+UV+UF 7-Liter Water Purifier is priced at Rs 7,387, almost a 47 percent discount as the original price is Rs 13,990. You will also get a 5 percent Instant Discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions along with 7.5% up to Rs. 2000 Instant Discount on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions.

V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier

The V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB 7 Litre Water Purifier costs Rs 8,466, down from Rs 13,049, which means you can avail 35 percent discount on the product. You will get 10X CashPoints with HDFC Bank MoneyBack+ Credit Cards and 2X Reward Points with MoneyBack Credit Cards.

  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 1:27 PM IST

