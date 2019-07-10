Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gets discounted ahead of Prime Day sale

Amazon’s Alexa-powered smart home speaker ‘Echo dot’ (3rd Gen) price has been slashed in India. The entry-level smart speaker was launched last year in September for Rs 4,499 alongside the Echo Plus, and the Echo Sub. Now the new retail price has gone down by Rs 500. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) will now be available for Rs 3,999 in India.

In comparison to previous generation Echo Dot, the new 3rd generation Amazon speaker comes with a new fabric design and improved sound output. Consumers have the option of Charcoal, Heather Gray, and Sandstone colors to choose from. It weighs just 300 grams and can be paired with other big speakers using 3.5mm audio port or Bluetooth.

The Alexa-powered Echo Dot can connect to various smart appliances at your home. You can control these with your voice commands through Alexa. It can be used as a smart speaker to stream music directly from music platforms like Amazon Music, Gaana, Spotify, Saavn, Hungama and more.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner. The e-commerce company will be offering various products on discounted prices next week. The sale will start from July 15 at 12:00AM, and end on July 16. The Prime Day event will go on for 48 hours while including exclusive sales, best deals, and blockbuster video titles. Amazon claims that users will witness the “best deals, over 1,000 new product launches and never-seen-before entertainment.”

During the sale, HDFC Bank is offering 10 percent discount and there will also be bonus offers from Amazon Pay. Those shopping during Amazon Prime Day, will have option to avail no cost EMI offers and over 1,000 exchange offers. Amazon India says customers can shop, and get offers worth Rs 1,100 powered by Amazon Pay during the sale. While Amazon India has not revealed key offers, it has shared details of 10 smartphones that will be available at a steal price during Prime Day 2019. Check complete details here.