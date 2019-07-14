Amazon India has just announced that its latest Amazon Echo Show 5 will go on sale during the upcoming Prime Day sale. This means that Amazon Echo Show 5 will land in India as an Amazon Prime Day launch for Rs 8,999. It is not the only product to enter the market as an Amazon Prime Day launch. The e-commerce giant has already revealed that it is set to launch thousands of products across multiple categories. The company revealed important information about the device including its price and specifications. For people unaware, Amazon Prime Day sale 2019 is just a few hours away.

Head of Amazon Devices in India issued a statement while announcing the launch of Echo Show 5. Gupta added, “We are really excited to bring the newly-launched Echo Show 5 to our customers on Prime Day.” He went on to add, “The visual experience of Alexa can be extremely handy – whether it’s looking up recipes, watching short videos, or updating shopping lists. We hope that the Echo Show 5 will continue to drive the voice-first experience in India can’t wait to see how customers use Alexa in their daily lives.”

Amazon Echo Show 5 specifications

Echo Show 5 is an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart display. In terms of specifications, the smart speaker sports a 5.5-inch display with a built-in HD camera. Amazon also claimed that Rs 8,999 is the lowest price for the smart display. Interested buyers can head to the Amazon listing page to pre-order the device now. They can also use the smart display for music and video entertainment in terms of features. Buyers can use Amazon Prime Video for video and Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, or Hungama for music.

Buyers can also make use of Amazon Alexa for usual smart speaker things such as setting reminders, timers, alarms, and news. Echo Show 5 can also control the compatible smart home appliances. In fact, the smart display also comes with video calling feature. Users can use Echo Show 5 to make video calls to their friends and family. However, your family and friends must have the Amazon Alexa app installed on their device, an Echo device with a screen or even a Skype.