comscore Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more
News

Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more

Deals

Amazon has also promised huge discounts on smartphone accessories. For example, up to 70 percent off on power banks and up to 60 percent off on wireless headphones are being sold.

amazon fab phone fest

E-commerce website Amazon has organized Fab Phone Fest. During this time, huge discounts are being given on smartphones. You can buy smartphones and accessories with up to a 40 percent discount. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far

Additionally, the phones will also be given a No Cost EMI and Exchange Offer. Along with this, the company is also providing a discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda cards. On the other hand, Amazon Prime members will get benefits up to Rs 20,000. Also Read - How to link Aadhar card with Pan card

There are other offers like free screen replacement for 6 months. Apart from the no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit and credit cards, exchange offers are also available in the sale. Also Read - How to check CBSE class 10th result: Step-by-step guide

Amazon has also promised huge discounts on smartphone accessories. For example, up to 70 percent off on power banks and up to 60 percent off on wireless headphones are being sold.

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R can be purchased for Rs 33,999 with a 15% discount on this sale. At this price, 128 GB of storage will be available with 8 GB of RAM.

OnePlus 9 Pro

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs 56,999 with a discount of 12 percent. This price is 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 is getting a discount of 14 percent, after which the 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM of this phone can be purchased for Rs 42,999. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of Rs 16,550 on these phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in this sale at an initial price of Rs 23,999. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 15,400 with this.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 is being sold for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 19,999. If you buy this smartphone in lieu of your old one, you get a discount of up to Rs 15,199. On reaching the full benefit of the exchange offer, the price of this phone will be only Rs 800 for you.

Samsung Galaxy M52

The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G can be purchased for Rs 24,999 with a discount of Rs 5,000. Samsung Galaxy M12 will also get a discount of Rs 3,500, after which it can be bought for Rs 10,499. 2,000 off on Samsung M32 5G.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 13, 2022 8:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far
How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps

How to check CBSE 10th result online: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to check CBSE 10th result online: Follow these simple steps

Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year: Here's what we know so far

Laptops

Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year: Here's what we know so far

Google rolled out air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine: Check details

News

Google rolled out air raid alerts for Android users in Ukraine: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more

Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far

How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps

How to check CBSE 10th result online: Follow these simple steps

Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year: Here's what we know so far

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX Holi में इस तरह फ्री में जीतें नया Jeep skin और इमोट, जानें पूरा तरीका

50MP कैमरे के साथ रेडमी का एक और बजट फोन लॉन्च, भारत में 17 मार्च को होगा पेश

Redmi Note 11S 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, FCC पर हुआ लिस्ट

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop में इनाम की भरमार, जीत सकते हैं कई आइटम

आइफोन की तरह दिखने वाले रियलमी के सस्ते फोन की पहली सेल आज, मिलेंगे शानदर ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more
Deals
Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more
Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far
How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps
How to check CBSE 10th result online: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to check CBSE 10th result online: Follow these simple steps
Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year: Here's what we know so far

Laptops

Apple to launch M2 powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro this year: Here's what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers