Amazon Fab phone fest 2022: Get up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, smart TV's, and more

E-commerce website Amazon has organized Fab Phone Fest. During this time, huge discounts are being given on smartphones. You can buy smartphones and accessories with up to a 40 percent discount. Also Read - Redmi Note 11S 5G spotted on FCC certifications with key specifications: Here's what we know so far

Additionally, the phones will also be given a No Cost EMI and Exchange Offer. Along with this, the company is also providing a discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda cards. On the other hand, Amazon Prime members will get benefits up to Rs 20,000. Also Read - How to link Aadhar card with Pan card

There are other offers like free screen replacement for 6 months. Apart from the no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit and credit cards, exchange offers are also available in the sale. Also Read - How to check CBSE class 10th result: Step-by-step guide

Amazon has also promised huge discounts on smartphone accessories. For example, up to 70 percent off on power banks and up to 60 percent off on wireless headphones are being sold.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R can be purchased for Rs 33,999 with a 15% discount on this sale. At this price, 128 GB of storage will be available with 8 GB of RAM.

OnePlus 9 Pro

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be purchased for Rs 56,999 with a discount of 12 percent. This price is 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 is getting a discount of 14 percent, after which the 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM of this phone can be purchased for Rs 42,999. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of Rs 16,550 on these phones.

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in this sale at an initial price of Rs 23,999. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 15,400 with this.

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 is being sold for Rs 15,999 instead of Rs 19,999. If you buy this smartphone in lieu of your old one, you get a discount of up to Rs 15,199. On reaching the full benefit of the exchange offer, the price of this phone will be only Rs 800 for you.

Samsung Galaxy M52

The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G can be purchased for Rs 24,999 with a discount of Rs 5,000. Samsung Galaxy M12 will also get a discount of Rs 3,500, after which it can be bought for Rs 10,499. 2,000 off on Samsung M32 5G.