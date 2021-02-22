comscore Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale 2021: Deals on iPhone 12 mini, OnePlus 8T, Galaxy M51 and more
News

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Up to 40% discount on OnePlus 8T, iPhone 12 mini, Redmi Note 9 Pro, more

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 kicks off today, heavy discount on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro, iPhone 12 mini, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and more.

Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021 has kicked off today. The e-retailer’s latest smartphone sale will continue till February 25. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering up to 40 percent off on select smartphones. Kotak bank credit card holders can an additional 10 percent instant discount. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options, discount coupons, and exchange offers as well. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals listed on the Amazon Fab Phone Fest 2021 sale. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 mini: Everything to know about the iPhone 12 mini successor

OnePlus 8T 5G at Rs 36,999

OnePlus 8T 5G is currently retailing at its original price of Rs 42,999 (8GB RAM+128GB storage) on the website. However, Amazon is offering a coupon of Rs 3,000 and flat Rs 3000 instant discount on the OnePlus smartphone. The handset also bags an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,400 and EMI options starting at Rs 2,024. It is worth noting that the instant discount is applicable on SBI credit card and credit EMI transactions. Also Read - Amazon 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative: Device manufacturing starting with Fire TV Stick to begin in India

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 865 SoC,  quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony primary camera, 16MP wide-angle camera, 5MP macro-camera, and 2MP monochrome sensor, and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 to Galaxy M51: Smartphones with a massive 7000mAh battery in India

OnePlus 8 Pro at Rs 47,999

Similar to the OnePlus 8T, the OnePlus 8 Pro bundles a Rs 3,000 instant discount (on SBI credit card). Amazon has also included a coupon of Rs 4,000 which brings down the price to Rs 47,999 against the original price of Rs 54,999. The offer is available on the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM variant. There’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 12,400 as well. Speaking of the specs, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78-inch 120Hz fluid display, Snapdragon 865 SoC, rear quad-camera setup, IP68 rated water resistance.

Redmi Note 9 Pro at Rs 11,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant is available at Rs 11,999. The phone bundles an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,150 and an instant discount of Rs 2,500 on HDFC debit and credit card. The Redmi Note 9 Pro features a 6.67-inch dot notch display, Snapdragon 720G octa-core chipset, 48-megapixel quad-camera setup, 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

iPhone 12 mini at Rs 64,990

In case you couldn’t grab the iPhone 12 mini discount at Apple Days sale on Amazon, you can now pick the device for Rs 64,990. The smartphone was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900.  Other offers include- Rs 6,000 instant discount on HDFC credit card, no-cost EMI options, and up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer. The new iPhone features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, A14 Bionic chipset, 12-megapixel dual-camera system, 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 22,999

Samsung Galaxy M51 is currently available at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. Prospective buyers can avail a coupon of Rs 1,250 which brings down the price to Rs 21,749. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options, up to Rs 12,400 exchange offer, and 10 percent instant discount on Kotak Bank credit cards. The phone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel, 64-megapixel quad-camera system, Snapdragon 730G SoC, and 7,000mAh battery.

  Published Date: February 22, 2021 1:36 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 22, 2021 1:37 PM IST

Best Sellers