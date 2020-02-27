Amazon India is currently hosting the Fab Phones Fest on its portal. The smartphone sale features discounts and offers on various smartphones and even accessories. Many phones also get special deals on using certain banks’ credit and debit cards and No-Cost EMI is also available.

The sale is live in Amazon India across all three price segments – budget, mid-range and premium phones. These include phones from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and Oppo among others. Below are the best offers and deals on smartphones during the sale. Be sure to check these out

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best offers

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus’s 7T series is the latest brand offers. The OnePlus 7T is the younger sibling of the 7T Pro. The phone gets a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz AMOLED screen, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, and other flagship features. Originally priced at Rs 37,999, the OnePlus 7T is now priced at Rs 34,999.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro was the brand’s first flagship phone from 2019. Still, a beast in terms of specifications today, the phone has a Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 90Hz QHD+ AMOLED panel, 4,000mAh battery, 30W warp charging and more. The phone is available for Rs 42,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung’s mid-range fighter, the M30s is available for an offer price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM. 64GB storage variant during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The higher 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 14,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The Galaxy M30s features specifications like a FHD+ display, an Exynos 9611 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery and fast charging.

Realme XT

The Realme XT is India’s first phone to feature the 64-megapixel rear camera sensor. Powered by the Snapdragon 712 and a Super AMOLED screen, the phone is now available for Rs 1,000 lesser than its launch price of Rs 15,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple’s latest offering, the iPhone 11 series offers good specifications and a great camera. The iPhone 11 Pro, in particular, offers the perfect blend of features and a compact size. The phone has an OLED panel, Apple’s latest flagship processor and triple camera setup. The iPhone 11 Pro is available for Rs 96,900 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest instead of the Rs 99,900 launch price. There is also no-cost EMI available on the smartphone.

Redmi K20 series

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro series feature the Snapdragon 730 and 855 processors respectively. The phones offer a unique design, triple cameras, fast charging, and a pop-up front camera. The phones don’t get a discount on their existing prices. However, there is an additional exchange value of Rs 3,000 on older smartphones.